Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Premier Fashion Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Premier Fashion Company Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/02/2025
Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Premier Fashion Company Limited

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tay Thanh

- Tan Phu HCM city

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate

• Run calendar. Control inflow: people/ signatures/ phone calls/ meetings.
• Control travel: booking hotel/ flights/ Airline reward points/ incoming guests and necessary arrangements/ special offers.
• Visa and resident card, work permit renewal for BOD and others.
• Recruitment for any positions in company.
Scheduled work:
• Prepare schedules meetings: Monthly management meeting; External off-site strategy meeting.
• Data room submissions kept up-to-date.
• Factory output numbers to be completed every morning.
• Update and keep a very neat and tidy the company wide database.
Other tasks:
• Secretary director in Home affairs such as Internet/TV/Phone.
• Secretary directors Family in private affairs including translation on occasion.
• Source and procure individual items as necessary.
• Make reservations for restaurants and all other venues where necessary.
• Complete research on a variety of different things as needed.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Tại Premier Fashion Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Premier Fashion Company Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: No.57-59 S2 street Tay Thanh Ward, Tan Phu district

