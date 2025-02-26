Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Premier Fashion Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Premier Fashion Company Limited
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tay Thanh
- Tan Phu HCM city
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Run calendar. Control inflow: people/ signatures/ phone calls/ meetings.
• Control travel: booking hotel/ flights/ Airline reward points/ incoming guests and necessary arrangements/ special offers.
• Visa and resident card, work permit renewal for BOD and others.
• Recruitment for any positions in company.
Scheduled work:
• Prepare schedules meetings: Monthly management meeting; External off-site strategy meeting.
• Data room submissions kept up-to-date.
• Factory output numbers to be completed every morning.
• Update and keep a very neat and tidy the company wide database.
Other tasks:
• Secretary director in Home affairs such as Internet/TV/Phone.
• Secretary directors Family in private affairs including translation on occasion.
• Source and procure individual items as necessary.
• Make reservations for restaurants and all other venues where necessary.
• Complete research on a variety of different things as needed.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Premier Fashion Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
