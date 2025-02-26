Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Premier Fashion Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Run calendar. Control inflow: people/ signatures/ phone calls/ meetings.

• Control travel: booking hotel/ flights/ Airline reward points/ incoming guests and necessary arrangements/ special offers.

• Visa and resident card, work permit renewal for BOD and others.

• Recruitment for any positions in company.

Scheduled work:

• Prepare schedules meetings: Monthly management meeting; External off-site strategy meeting.

• Data room submissions kept up-to-date.

• Factory output numbers to be completed every morning.

• Update and keep a very neat and tidy the company wide database.

Other tasks:

• Secretary director in Home affairs such as Internet/TV/Phone.

• Secretary directors Family in private affairs including translation on occasion.

• Source and procure individual items as necessary.

• Make reservations for restaurants and all other venues where necessary.

• Complete research on a variety of different things as needed.