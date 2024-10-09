Tuyển Sales Manager Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Sales Manager Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Unit Corp
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 24/10/2024
Unit Corp

Sales Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại Unit Corp

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 374 Võ Văn Tần, phường 5, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop and generate new business in the Vietnam market with customers/ partners in the BSFI and Enterprise Sector to promote UNIT Technology Corporation’s business lines. Develop and implement strategic sales plan for customers. Build up and effectively manage a continuous sales pipeline to ensure stable business generation. Liase with the Technical/BU team, partners and related departments to prepare proposals for customers. Follow up to ensure the deals are properly managed, closed, contracts/ POs are properly signed off to avoid unnecessary risk. Coordinate and cooperate with related departments to ensure projects are running smoothly. Follow up with customer until final completion. Act as main contract point for problem solving with the customers/partners where applicable. Ensure all transactions strictly complied with group/company policies & procedures and local legislation. Achieve yearly KPI as agreed with the line manager. Other duties as may be required.
Develop and generate new business in the Vietnam market with customers/ partners in the BSFI and Enterprise Sector to promote UNIT Technology Corporation’s business lines.
Develop and implement strategic sales plan for customers.
Build up and effectively manage a continuous sales pipeline to ensure stable business generation.
Liase with the Technical/BU team, partners and related departments to prepare proposals for customers. Follow up to ensure the deals are properly managed, closed, contracts/ POs are properly signed off to avoid unnecessary risk.
Coordinate and cooperate with related departments to ensure projects are running smoothly. Follow up with customer until final completion. Act as main contract point for problem solving with the customers/partners where applicable.
Ensure all transactions strictly complied with group/company policies & procedures and local legislation.
Achieve yearly KPI as agreed with the line manager.
Other duties as may be required.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experienced of IT Solution, particularly in BSFI or Enterprise sectors. Good soft skills in communication, negotiation, problem solving, critical thinking and presentation. Some legal knowledge as it relates to business transactions. Team player, positive attitude and reliable.
Experienced of IT Solution, particularly in BSFI or Enterprise sectors.
Good soft skills in communication, negotiation, problem solving, critical thinking and presentation.
Some legal knowledge as it relates to business transactions.
Team player, positive attitude and reliable.

Tại Unit Corp Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and benefits Working time: 8:30AM - 05:30PM, Monday – Friday 12 days of annual leave + 3 days of sick leave + 1 day of birthday per year Participated in social insurance, unemployment insurance, health insurance and full policies according to the labor law 13th month salary & bonus policies, allowances at the Company UNIT-Care health care insurance by level Salary increases according to company regulations or unexpected salary raise in case of outstanding ability Professional and dynamic working environment, unlimited promotion opportunities Opportunity to participate in many large projects in Vietnam & abroad Work on the latest technology platform Join in company trip, teambuilding & community activities.
Competitive salary and benefits
Working time: 8:30AM - 05:30PM, Monday – Friday
12 days of annual leave + 3 days of sick leave + 1 day of birthday per year
Participated in social insurance, unemployment insurance, health insurance and full policies according to the labor law
13th month salary & bonus policies, allowances at the Company
UNIT-Care health care insurance by level
Salary increases according to company regulations or unexpected salary raise in case of outstanding ability
Professional and dynamic working environment, unlimited promotion opportunities
Opportunity to participate in many large projects in Vietnam & abroad
Work on the latest technology platform
Join in company trip, teambuilding & community activities.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Unit Corp

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Unit Corp

Unit Corp

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Floor 5-6-7-8-9-10 - Nikko Building, 374 Vo Van Tan Street, Ward 5, District 3, HCMC, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

