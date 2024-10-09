Tuyển Sales Manager Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 374 Võ Văn Tần, phường 5, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop and generate new business in the Vietnam market with customers/ partners in the BSFI and Enterprise Sector to promote UNIT Technology Corporation’s business lines. Develop and implement strategic sales plan for customers. Build up and effectively manage a continuous sales pipeline to ensure stable business generation. Liase with the Technical/BU team, partners and related departments to prepare proposals for customers. Follow up to ensure the deals are properly managed, closed, contracts/ POs are properly signed off to avoid unnecessary risk. Coordinate and cooperate with related departments to ensure projects are running smoothly. Follow up with customer until final completion. Act as main contract point for problem solving with the customers/partners where applicable. Ensure all transactions strictly complied with group/company policies & procedures and local legislation. Achieve yearly KPI as agreed with the line manager. Other duties as may be required.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experienced of IT Solution, particularly in BSFI or Enterprise sectors. Good soft skills in communication, negotiation, problem solving, critical thinking and presentation. Some legal knowledge as it relates to business transactions. Team player, positive attitude and reliable.

Tại Unit Corp Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and benefits Working time: 8:30AM - 05:30PM, Monday – Friday 12 days of annual leave + 3 days of sick leave + 1 day of birthday per year Participated in social insurance, unemployment insurance, health insurance and full policies according to the labor law 13th month salary & bonus policies, allowances at the Company UNIT-Care health care insurance by level Salary increases according to company regulations or unexpected salary raise in case of outstanding ability Professional and dynamic working environment, unlimited promotion opportunities Opportunity to participate in many large projects in Vietnam & abroad Work on the latest technology platform Join in company trip, teambuilding & community activities.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Unit Corp

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin