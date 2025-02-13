Tuyển Sales Marketing Yrism VN Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 800 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Yrism VN Company Limited
- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương 500 - 800 USD
Sales Executive (Korean Company)
Are you passionate about sales and eager to grow in the e-commerce industry? Become a part of YRISM VN and help us expand 6ixgo (www.6ixgo.com) – our innovative online platform connecting sellers and customers!
JOB DESCRIPTION:
Identify and onboard potential sellers to join the 6ixgo platform
Provide support and guidance to sellers, ensuring a smooth onboarding process and a positive experience
Manage and maintain seller data, ensuring accurate and up-to-date records
Build strong relationships with registered sellers to encourage long-term collaboration
Với Mức Lương 500 - 800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Experience: Minimum of 2 years in sales or a related field
Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build and maintain long-term client relationships
Tại Yrism VN Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Yrism VN Company Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI