Tuyển Sales Marketing Yrism VN Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 800 USD

Sales Executive (Korean Company)

Are you passionate about sales and eager to grow in the e-commerce industry? Become a part of YRISM VN and help us expand 6ixgo (www.6ixgo.com) – our innovative online platform connecting sellers and customers!

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Identify and onboard potential sellers to join the 6ixgo platform

Provide support and guidance to sellers, ensuring a smooth onboarding process and a positive experience

Manage and maintain seller data, ensuring accurate and up-to-date records

Build strong relationships with registered sellers to encourage long-term collaboration