Tuyển Sales Marketing Cargo - Partner Logistics Viet Nam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Cargo - Partner Logistics Viet Nam Co., Ltd.
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: VCCI Tower, 9 Phố Đào Duy Anh, Phuong Mai, Đống Đa, Hanoi, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Descriptions of Key Responsibilities/ Tasks:
- Support field sales on regular and ad-hoc request
- Quotations
- Arranging and coordination of appointments
- Customer service by handling complaints from customer & solving problems.
- Assist with mail correspondence
- Sales Administration
- Reporting
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Minimum Education /Qualifications/Experience:
- College/Bachelor degree
- At least 2 year experience in logistics
Special Knowledge:
Special Knowledge
- Computer basic knowledge
- MS Office (doc., xls., ppt.)
- College/Bachelor degree
- At least 2 year experience in logistics
Special Knowledge:
Special Knowledge
- Computer basic knowledge
- MS Office (doc., xls., ppt.)
Tại Cargo - Partner Logistics Viet Nam Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Cargo - Partner Logistics Viet Nam Co., Ltd.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
