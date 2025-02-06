Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH Hla Garment (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 600 USD

1. Assist store manager to do stores operating management and supervise staff daily work.

2. Manage people, store operations and environment to achieve sales, service, customer satisfaction, and profitability goals

3. Monitor the retail store inventory level; replenishment of stock and return cycle is carried out accordingly

4. Handling customer complaints and problems related to the store management.

5. Motivate staff’s enthusiasm, help stores to achieve monthly sales target.

6. Implement sales events and promotion in accordance to sales plan

7. Maintain store staff job results by leading, coaching, training, motivating, counseling and disciplining employees; also monitoring job results and providing advice for staff performance improvement

8. Work with the management and HR regarding staff attendance, manpower planning, recruitment and selection, training program, staff evaluation and all personnel actions

9. Organize and manage duty roster effectively, maintain regular and consistent attendance and punctuality on daily basic & during peak season, holiday, responsible for staff working schedule, handle and maintain staff discipline

10. Submit all monthly store expenses/invoices, sales performance, and other reports to Finance Dept to process the payment

11. Other activities according to job requirements and assigned by superiors.