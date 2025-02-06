Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH Hla Garment (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 600 USD

Công Ty TNHH Hla Garment (Việt Nam)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Hla Garment (Việt Nam)

Sales Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Hla Garment (Việt Nam)

Mức lương
Từ 600 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 72A Nguyễn Trãi, Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Từ 600 USD

1. Assist store manager to do stores operating management and supervise staff daily work.
2. Manage people, store operations and environment to achieve sales, service, customer satisfaction, and profitability goals
3. Monitor the retail store inventory level; replenishment of stock and return cycle is carried out accordingly
4. Handling customer complaints and problems related to the store management.
5. Motivate staff’s enthusiasm, help stores to achieve monthly sales target.
6. Implement sales events and promotion in accordance to sales plan
7. Maintain store staff job results by leading, coaching, training, motivating, counseling and disciplining employees; also monitoring job results and providing advice for staff performance improvement
8. Work with the management and HR regarding staff attendance, manpower planning, recruitment and selection, training program, staff evaluation and all personnel actions
9. Organize and manage duty roster effectively, maintain regular and consistent attendance and punctuality on daily basic & during peak season, holiday, responsible for staff working schedule, handle and maintain staff discipline
10. Submit all monthly store expenses/invoices, sales performance, and other reports to Finance Dept to process the payment
11. Other activities according to job requirements and assigned by superiors.

Với Mức Lương Từ 600 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH Hla Garment (Việt Nam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Hla Garment (Việt Nam)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Hla Garment (Việt Nam)

Công Ty TNHH Hla Garment (Việt Nam)

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 1006, tầng 10, Zen Plaza số 54-56 Nguyễn Trãi, Quận 1, Hồ Chí minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

