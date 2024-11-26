Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TECHBANK SOFTWARE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 52 Triệu

Mức lương 35 - 52 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 4 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Bình Thạnh, Quận Bình Thạnh

- Collaborate with Product Managers to develop high-quality mobile and web applications.

- Contribute to the development of a global, high-performance platform capable of handling high-volume transactions.

- Implement secure, scalable solutions that align with both business and platform requirements.

- Perform thorough code reviews and maintain robust CI/CD pipelines to ensure efficient operations.

- Work cross-functionally with teams across Techbank Group to drive innovation and uphold best practices.

- Java Development Expertise: 5+ years of experience in Java development, with a strong emphasis on Java 17 or newer versions.

- Frameworks & Tools: Hands-on experience with Spring Boot, JavaEE, and developing/consuming REST web services.

- Security Practices: Expertise in implementing security best practices in software development.

- CI/CD & Testing: Proficient in JUnit testing and maintaining secure and efficient CI/CD operations.

- Version Control: Advanced proficiency in Git and Maven for version control and build automation.

- English Communication: Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English, with prior experience working in multicultural teams (experience with native English speakers or Western European colleagues is a plus).

- Mindset & Culture: A growth mindset with the ability to thrive in a scaling organization. Passion for software development, problem-solving, and continuous improvement. Must be a team player who values collaboration and can work autonomously when required.



Preferred Skills & Knowledge:

- Security Techniques: Experience with encryption, signing, and hashing methodologies.

- Containerization & Orchestration: Familiarity with Docker, Kubernetes, and container orchestration tools such as Minikube.

- Tools: Experience with tools like Jenkins, Maven, Jira, and familiarity with code review best practices.

- Standards: Knowledge of OAuth 2.0, RESTful APIs, and industry-related standards.

- Cloud Platforms: Experience with Google Cloud Platform (GCP) is a plus.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TECHBANK SOFTWARE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Flexible, hybrid working hours.

- A fast-paced, diverse fintech environment that fosters continuous learning and growth.

- A collaborative culture focused on innovation and team success.

