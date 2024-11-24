Tuyển Backend Developer WATA SOFTWARE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 5 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Nguyễn Văn Linh, Quận 7, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

WATA Software is actively looking for many Senior Java Developers to join a dynamic development team. Joining us, you will have a chance to work with our proactive and talented people, and you will have a chance to work directly with our clients from North America, Singapore, Japan, Korea, and Australia.

Senior Java Developers

The reasons to join our company:

Work with young and talented engineers with great teamwork.

Proud of producing software applications that millions of people are using every day.

A long-term project with top clients in the world.

Very attractive salary and annual salary review.

Opportunity for working overseas.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum experience of around 4 yrs as a Full-Stack Developer and support engineer with expertise in Java, Spring Boot, Spring MVC, SOAP Web service/REST API, ORM, (Nice to have: TypeScript, Node.js, Angular X, Transaction management)

Working experience on message broker Active MQ, JMS

Strong working experience on Relational DB like Oracle, SQL Server, Postgres in writing SQL queries and Stored procedures.

Experience with DynamoDB, AWS Aurora is an added advantage.

Should have strong experience on AWS architecture best practices, AWS EC2, AWS service APIs, services.

Experience on investigating the issues through Cloud Watch, queries to track the issues, root causes.

Experience on Open Search is an added advantage.

Experience with DevOps practices and CICD model of development using AWS

Should have good working experience on Agile methodology, Service Now, JIRA

Should have experience on ServiceNow/JIRA tools

Experience in production support and should have knowledge on the incident management process..

Tại WATA SOFTWARE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Health insurance, social insurance and Premium Health Insurance package for you.

Competitive salary package with 13th monthly salary and a good long-term and performance bonus monthly and yearly.

5 working days per week (Monday-Friday), to some extent flexible working hours.

Free snacks and coffee every day.

Join the Soccer and Badminton Club.

Support onsite fee with two way airline tickets if customer requires.

Friendly, professional and open working environment.

Opportunities to improve English skills within an international team – English is an official language.

Opportunities to gain hands-on experience in cutting-edge technologies

You will become the key members of WATA as we WATA is growing faster and bigger now.

Guaranteed permanent employment and career development.

Skills up plan with Tech talk, soft skill talk, English club, working process training.

Company trip yearly.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại WATA SOFTWARE

