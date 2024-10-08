Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THE A LIST VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THE A LIST VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: 230 Pasteur, Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Conceptualize and visualize engaging content for social media and other digital channels.
Collaborate closely with the design team, creatives, editorial staff, and account managers to produce impactful work at the speed of social.
Maintain a high visual standard, ensuring all designs meet the rapidly-changing requirements of various social platforms.
Stay updated on industry trends, platform requirements, and cutting-edge developments in social-first apps and tools.
Self-initiate ideas and proactively contribute to creative briefs.
Conceptualize and visualize engaging content for social media and other digital channels.
Collaborate closely with the design team, creatives, editorial staff, and account managers to produce impactful work at the speed of social.
Maintain a high visual standard, ensuring all designs meet the rapidly-changing requirements of various social platforms.
Stay updated on industry trends, platform requirements, and cutting-edge developments in social-first apps and tools.
Self-initiate ideas and proactively contribute to creative briefs.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At least 3 years of experience in a digital, creative, or social agency.
Proficiency in design for digital and social media platforms.
A degree in Graphic Design, Digital Design, Fine Arts, Illustration, or a related discipline.
Excellent knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects, Premiere Pro).
Skills in motion design and video editing.
Ability to take direction and execute to a high standard under pressure.
PREFERRED SKILLS:
Experience with social-first apps like Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok, Capcut. A versatile approach to graphic styles, typography, color theory, and grids. Ability to shoot and edit your own content using a phone or DSLR camera.
Experience with social-first apps like Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok, Capcut.
A versatile approach to graphic styles, typography, color theory, and grids.
Ability to shoot and edit your own content using a phone or DSLR camera.
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THE A LIST VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive Salary + 13th Salary + KPI Bonus
12 days of Annual Leave, 01 day of Birthday Leave + 01 WFH day per month. For Management level: 5 days of Recovery Leave
Employee Benefit: Social insurance, Premium health insurance (Bao Viet)
Company Activities: Company trip, teambuilding, YEP + L&D Activities
Occasion-based offerings: Birthday, wedding, maternity, ...
Annual Performance appraisals and promotion
Other benefits according to regulations
A dynamic, creative, and challenging work environment
Opportunities for professional and personal development
Working Hours: Monday - Friday, flexible working hours
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THE A LIST VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Tin tức liên quan
-
GG Dịch: Dùng Google Translate dịch CV để Tìm Việc Global
Đóng góp bởi: CEO Tony Vũ
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI