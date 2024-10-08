Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THE A LIST VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 230 Pasteur, Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Conceptualize and visualize engaging content for social media and other digital channels. Collaborate closely with the design team, creatives, editorial staff, and account managers to produce impactful work at the speed of social. Maintain a high visual standard, ensuring all designs meet the rapidly-changing requirements of various social platforms. Stay updated on industry trends, platform requirements, and cutting-edge developments in social-first apps and tools. Self-initiate ideas and proactively contribute to creative briefs.

Conceptualize and visualize engaging content for social media and other digital channels.

Collaborate closely with the design team, creatives, editorial staff, and account managers to produce impactful work at the speed of social.

Maintain a high visual standard, ensuring all designs meet the rapidly-changing requirements of various social platforms.

Stay updated on industry trends, platform requirements, and cutting-edge developments in social-first apps and tools.

Self-initiate ideas and proactively contribute to creative briefs.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 3 years of experience in a digital, creative, or social agency. Proficiency in design for digital and social media platforms. A degree in Graphic Design, Digital Design, Fine Arts, Illustration, or a related discipline. Excellent knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects, Premiere Pro). Skills in motion design and video editing. Ability to take direction and execute to a high standard under pressure.

At least 3 years of experience in a digital, creative, or social agency.

Proficiency in design for digital and social media platforms.

A degree in Graphic Design, Digital Design, Fine Arts, Illustration, or a related discipline.

Excellent knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects, Premiere Pro).

Skills in motion design and video editing.

Ability to take direction and execute to a high standard under pressure.

PREFERRED SKILLS:

Experience with social-first apps like Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok, Capcut. A versatile approach to graphic styles, typography, color theory, and grids. Ability to shoot and edit your own content using a phone or DSLR camera.

Experience with social-first apps like Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok, Capcut.

A versatile approach to graphic styles, typography, color theory, and grids.

Ability to shoot and edit your own content using a phone or DSLR camera.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THE A LIST VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive Salary + 13th Salary + KPI Bonus 12 days of Annual Leave, 01 day of Birthday Leave + 01 WFH day per month. For Management level: 5 days of Recovery Leave Employee Benefit: Social insurance, Premium health insurance (Bao Viet) Company Activities: Company trip, teambuilding, YEP + L&D Activities Occasion-based offerings: Birthday, wedding, maternity, ... Annual Performance appraisals and promotion Other benefits according to regulations A dynamic, creative, and challenging work environment Opportunities for professional and personal development Working Hours: Monday - Friday, flexible working hours

Competitive Salary + 13th Salary + KPI Bonus

12 days of Annual Leave, 01 day of Birthday Leave + 01 WFH day per month. For Management level: 5 days of Recovery Leave

Employee Benefit: Social insurance, Premium health insurance (Bao Viet)

Company Activities: Company trip, teambuilding, YEP + L&D Activities

Occasion-based offerings: Birthday, wedding, maternity, ...

Annual Performance appraisals and promotion

Other benefits according to regulations

A dynamic, creative, and challenging work environment

Opportunities for professional and personal development

Working Hours: Monday - Friday, flexible working hours

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THE A LIST VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin