Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH Kintetsu World Express Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

The Ocean Documentation Staff is responsible for delivering outstanding service to internal and external customers, adhering to quality standards, ensuring timely data entry into UFS, and efficiently and effectively handling shipment documentation and payment processes. The staff must promptly respond to customer inquiries and complaints adhere to established quality guidelines, and coordinate closely with relevant departments to ensure the smooth and proper execution of the booking process.

• Receive shipping instructions from shippers and accurately input the information into the UFS system.

• Update the VGM and MBL on the carrier's system, verify the accuracy of the HBL and MBL, file AFR, ENS, CAM, AMS, and ISF, and send pre-alerts to agents in compliance with customs regulations.

• Input cost and sales data into the UFS system and send debit notes to agents. Check and follow up on carrier telex releases and surrendered MBLs.

• Review invoices and debits from carriers and request payment from the Billing Team.

• Maintain consistent, clear communication with all relevant parties.

• Notify superiors of any irregular issues on time.

• Perform other tasks as assigned by the superiors.

• Regularly monitor emails and respond promptly to messages with the necessary information within 24 hours of receiving the initial inquiry.

• Report to direct superiors as requested.