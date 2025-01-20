Tuyển Software Engineer Fujifilm Business Innovation Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Fujifilm Business Innovation Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: 01st & 19th Floor, The Hallmark Building, 15 Tran Bach Dang, Thu Thiem Ward, Thu Duc District, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Receive phone call, email and transfer to person in charge
• Welcome guest, arrange meeting room for visitors
• Order facilities, stationaries for internal use
• Deliver mail letter to customers and internal departments
• Manage taxi card, track taxi fee as company policy and report to line manager monthly
• Actual leave management and report to HR. Check, make report and send time record for staff according to leave management
• Manage and update employee contact
• Send celebration, greeting emails to employee on their occasion events
• Support HR team for internal employee engagement activities
• Other administration tasks and support others if any & job assigned by line manager
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Good level of English, good communication skill
• Good team player and willing to assist other staff when required
• Computer literate in Microsoft Office
Tại Fujifilm Business Innovation Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Fujifilm Business Innovation Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
