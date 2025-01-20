Tuyển Software Engineer Fujifilm Business Innovation Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Software Engineer Fujifilm Business Innovation Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Fujifilm Business Innovation Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/03/2025
Fujifilm Business Innovation Vietnam

Software Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Fujifilm Business Innovation Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 01st & 19th Floor, The Hallmark Building, 15 Tran Bach Dang, Thu Thiem Ward, Thu Duc District, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Receive phone call, email and transfer to person in charge
• Welcome guest, arrange meeting room for visitors
• Order facilities, stationaries for internal use
• Deliver mail letter to customers and internal departments
• Manage taxi card, track taxi fee as company policy and report to line manager monthly
• Actual leave management and report to HR. Check, make report and send time record for staff according to leave management
• Manage and update employee contact
• Send celebration, greeting emails to employee on their occasion events
• Support HR team for internal employee engagement activities
• Other administration tasks and support others if any & job assigned by line manager

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• College or University degree
• Good level of English, good communication skill
• Good team player and willing to assist other staff when required
• Computer literate in Microsoft Office

Tại Fujifilm Business Innovation Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Fujifilm Business Innovation Vietnam

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Fujifilm Business Innovation Vietnam

Fujifilm Business Innovation Vietnam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 19F The Hallmark Building, 15 Tran Bach Dang St, Thu Duc City, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

