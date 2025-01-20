Tuyển Software Engineer Fujifilm Business Innovation Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Receive phone call, email and transfer to person in charge

• Welcome guest, arrange meeting room for visitors

• Order facilities, stationaries for internal use

• Deliver mail letter to customers and internal departments

• Manage taxi card, track taxi fee as company policy and report to line manager monthly

• Actual leave management and report to HR. Check, make report and send time record for staff according to leave management

• Manage and update employee contact

• Send celebration, greeting emails to employee on their occasion events

• Support HR team for internal employee engagement activities

• Other administration tasks and support others if any & job assigned by line manager