Tuyển Tester XIPAT FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu

Mức lương 9 - 15 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nữ Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 8 Tòa nhà Hoa Cương, số 18 ngõ 11 Thái Hà, Trung Liệt, Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Tester Với Mức Lương 9 - 15 Triệu

Analysing requirements, and understanding functional flows, business processes, and features of the product. Test planning, designing test scenarios and test cases, preparing test data, and reporting test results. Performing testing, identifying bugs, analyzing errors, and collaborating with developers to fix them. Participating in research and proposing improvements to product functionalities and testing processes. Collaborating with the team, designing, reviewing scenarios, and providing solutions for product quality improvements

Với Mức Lương 9 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum 1 year experience in software testing in software development projects. Solid understanding of testing techniques, testing methods, and software testing processes. Quick grasp of business domain, good information access and processing skills. Experience in testing web applications, using tools to test APIs, performance tests is advantageous. Knowledge of IT system security is advantageous. Preferably having ISTQB Foundation certification.

Tại XIPAT FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS COMPANY LIMITED Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary 9 - 15 Million (negotiable based on experience); Working from Monday - Friday, 8 AM- 5 PM, no OT; Performance bonus, 13th- month salary, public holidays bonus ( 30/4, 1/5, 2/9,1/1); bonus for Excellent Employee and Excellent Team; Comprehensive insurance package including social, health, unemployment, and Bao Viet care insurance; Work performance review 2 times/ year (in May and November); 01 hour paid leave per day for women having children under 12 months; Annual health check; 12 - 18 days full paid leave/year; A Learning budget up to 25 million VND per Yearly company trip and year-end party, quarterly team building and Sports Clubs; Men’s Day, Women’s Day, Mid-Autumn Festival and other benefits under the provisions of the company; Working in a product development environment, owning the product in charge, participating in the process of bringing ideas, improving product innovation Nice working space with young, dynamic & friendly colleagues and free coffee, tea, and drinks.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại XIPAT FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS COMPANY LIMITED

