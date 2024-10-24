Tuyển Tester XIPAT FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu

Tuyển Tester XIPAT FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu

XIPAT FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS COMPANY LIMITED
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/11/2024
XIPAT FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS COMPANY LIMITED

Tester

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tester Tại XIPAT FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS COMPANY LIMITED

Mức lương
9 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nữ
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 8 Tòa nhà Hoa Cương, số 18 ngõ 11 Thái Hà, Trung Liệt, Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Tester Với Mức Lương 9 - 15 Triệu

Analysing requirements, and understanding functional flows, business processes, and features of the product. Test planning, designing test scenarios and test cases, preparing test data, and reporting test results. Performing testing, identifying bugs, analyzing errors, and collaborating with developers to fix them. Participating in research and proposing improvements to product functionalities and testing processes. Collaborating with the team, designing, reviewing scenarios, and providing solutions for product quality improvements
Analysing requirements, and understanding functional flows, business processes, and features of the product.
Test planning, designing test scenarios and test cases, preparing test data, and reporting test results.
Performing testing, identifying bugs, analyzing errors, and collaborating with developers to fix them.
Participating in research and proposing improvements to product functionalities and testing processes.
Collaborating with the team, designing, reviewing scenarios, and providing solutions for product quality improvements

Với Mức Lương 9 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum 1 year experience in software testing in software development projects. Solid understanding of testing techniques, testing methods, and software testing processes. Quick grasp of business domain, good information access and processing skills. Experience in testing web applications, using tools to test APIs, performance tests is advantageous. Knowledge of IT system security is advantageous. Preferably having ISTQB Foundation certification.
Minimum 1 year experience in software testing in software development projects.
Minimum 1 year experience
Solid understanding of testing techniques, testing methods, and software testing processes.
Quick grasp of business domain, good information access and processing skills.
Experience in testing web applications, using tools to test APIs, performance tests is advantageous.
Knowledge of IT system security is advantageous.
Preferably having ISTQB Foundation certification.

Tại XIPAT FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS COMPANY LIMITED Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary 9 - 15 Million (negotiable based on experience); Working from Monday - Friday, 8 AM- 5 PM, no OT; Performance bonus, 13th- month salary, public holidays bonus ( 30/4, 1/5, 2/9,1/1); bonus for Excellent Employee and Excellent Team; Comprehensive insurance package including social, health, unemployment, and Bao Viet care insurance; Work performance review 2 times/ year (in May and November); 01 hour paid leave per day for women having children under 12 months; Annual health check; 12 - 18 days full paid leave/year; A Learning budget up to 25 million VND per Yearly company trip and year-end party, quarterly team building and Sports Clubs; Men’s Day, Women’s Day, Mid-Autumn Festival and other benefits under the provisions of the company; Working in a product development environment, owning the product in charge, participating in the process of bringing ideas, improving product innovation Nice working space with young, dynamic & friendly colleagues and free coffee, tea, and drinks.
Salary 9 - 15 Million (negotiable based on experience);
Working from Monday - Friday, 8 AM- 5 PM, no OT;
Performance bonus, 13th- month salary, public holidays bonus ( 30/4, 1/5, 2/9,1/1); bonus for Excellent Employee and Excellent Team;
Comprehensive insurance package including social, health, unemployment, and Bao Viet care insurance;
Work performance review 2 times/ year (in May and November);
01 hour paid leave per day for women having children under 12 months;
Annual health check;
12 - 18 days full paid leave/year;
A Learning budget up to 25 million VND per
Yearly company trip and year-end party, quarterly team building and Sports Clubs;
Men’s Day, Women’s Day, Mid-Autumn Festival and other benefits under the provisions of the company;
Working in a product development environment, owning the product in charge, participating in the process of bringing ideas, improving product innovation
Nice working space with young, dynamic & friendly colleagues and free coffee, tea, and drinks.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại XIPAT FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS COMPANY LIMITED

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

XIPAT FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS COMPANY LIMITED

XIPAT FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS COMPANY LIMITED

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 18, Ngõ 11, Thái Hà, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-tester-thu-nhap-9-15-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job229016
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Snow Việt Nam
Tuyển Tester Snow Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Snow Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 28/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BSS Group
Tuyển Tester BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
BSS Group
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Tuyển Tester Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp 8 Giờ
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp 8 Giờ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp 8 Giờ
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 32 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 32 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần phần mềm ITSOL Holdings
Tuyển Tester Công ty cổ phần phần mềm ITSOL Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần phần mềm ITSOL Holdings
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN KB VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN KB VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN KB VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 500 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 24 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 24 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Mobino
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Mobino làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Mobino
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Apero Technologies Group
Tuyển Tester Apero Technologies Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 16 Triệu
Apero Technologies Group
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 9 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm ShopDunk - Công ty CP HESMAN
Tuyển Content Creator ShopDunk - Công ty CP HESMAN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
ShopDunk - Công ty CP HESMAN
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cơ khí Chính xác Gia Minh
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công ty Cơ khí Chính xác Gia Minh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cơ khí Chính xác Gia Minh
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Thiết Bị VMT Việt Nam
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty Cổ phần Thiết Bị VMT Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Thiết Bị VMT Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 45 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH QUẢN LÝ KHÁCH SẠN NICECY
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH QUẢN LÝ KHÁCH SẠN NICECY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH QUẢN LÝ KHÁCH SẠN NICECY
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Snow Việt Nam
Tuyển Tester Snow Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Snow Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 28/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BSS Group
Tuyển Tester BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
BSS Group
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Tuyển Tester Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp 8 Giờ
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp 8 Giờ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp 8 Giờ
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 32 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 32 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần phần mềm ITSOL Holdings
Tuyển Tester Công ty cổ phần phần mềm ITSOL Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần phần mềm ITSOL Holdings
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN KB VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN KB VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN KB VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 500 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 24 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 24 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Mobino
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Mobino làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Mobino
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Apero Technologies Group
Tuyển Tester Apero Technologies Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 16 Triệu
Apero Technologies Group
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 9 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Giáo Dục Winki English làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 0 - 0 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Giáo Dục Winki English
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VINORSOFT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VINORSOFT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần INFINITY TECHNOLOGY GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần INFINITY TECHNOLOGY GLOBAL
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Kaopiz Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Kaopiz Software
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH HEBELA TRADING TOÀN CẦU làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 800 USD CÔNG TY TNHH HEBELA TRADING TOÀN CẦU
Tới 800 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
Tới 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tester CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PGT SOLUTIONS TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PGT SOLUTIONS TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tới 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Tester Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư HBR Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 5 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư HBR Holdings
4 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tester Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Prep làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 25 Triệu Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Prep
16 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm MOHA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm MOHA
Tới 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH EUP SOLUTION làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH EUP SOLUTION
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Tester Công ty TNHH Infoplus làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 18 Triệu Công ty TNHH Infoplus
Tới 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Tester BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 5 Triệu BSS Group
4 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tester EDUPIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 10 Triệu EDUPIA
2 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Evotek Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Evotek Việt Nam
20 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH GINA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 1 USD CÔNG TY TNHH GINA VIỆT NAM
Trên 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADAMO SOFTWARE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADAMO SOFTWARE
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ và Dịch vụ LSD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ và Dịch vụ LSD
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Tester Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Isofh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 15 Triệu Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Isofh
Tới 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần dịch vụ và giải pháp xử lý dữ liệu VBEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần dịch vụ và giải pháp xử lý dữ liệu VBEE
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THÀNH CÔNG Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THÀNH CÔNG Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Tester Công ty Cổ phần Kaopiz Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Kaopiz Software
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN IVI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN IVI
Tới 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG GTEL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG GTEL
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH DPT VINA HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DPT VINA HOLDINGS
7 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Tester Tập đoàn công nghệ VIETSENS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 7 Triệu Tập đoàn công nghệ VIETSENS
Trên 7 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tester Công ty cổ phần công nghệ sáng tạo ADT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu Công ty cổ phần công nghệ sáng tạo ADT
12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH SOCOTEC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 1,700 USD CÔNG TY TNHH SOCOTEC VIỆT NAM
1,000 - 1,700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tester Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Công Nghệ Proxglobal làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Công Nghệ Proxglobal
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH TRÍ VIỆT QUỐC TẾ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TRÍ VIỆT QUỐC TẾ
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm