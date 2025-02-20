Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty TNHH NHM Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 4 - 5 Triệu

Mức lương 4 - 5 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 109 Nguyễn Đức Cảnh, Tân Phong, Quận 7, TP.HCM, Quận 7, Quận 2

Thực tập sinh

Before the class:

Organize the classroom : Table Chairs

Prepare Materials : Pencils, white

Ask Teacher about lesson plan

Ask duty tasks with students and activities

During the class:

Ensure students safety, attention and good behavior

Assist the teacher in the group time

Watch the kids during the break and toilet time

After the class:

Remind the kids to take their belongings

Bring students to their parents/driver

Only share about how they are engaged in class and

guide to teacher for any other questions.

Clean up the classroom

Marketing events for Schools and Malls:

Assist and follow task of team leader

Set up and conduct activities for kids

Tidy up

Admin duties:

Report issues/requests to the coordinator (TA, teacher, student, parent, training).

Ensure all classes have the necessary materials, prepare purchase orders for projects, PBL, ECA, teaching supplies, and prepare activity materials in advance.

Onboard new TAs, covering duties, dress code, and schedule.

Manage TA schedules and find substitutes when necessary.

Assist with parent and student relationships, communicating in Vietnamese.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Demonstrate excellent command of the Chinese language, both written and spoken.

Demonstrate strong organizational and time-management skills.

Be proactive and detail-oriented in handling scheduling and administrative tasks.

Exhibit excellent communication skills for effective interaction with teachers, students

Show adaptability and flexibility to handle the dynamic environment of multiple centers.

Maintain a supportive and collaborative attitude to foster a positive team environment.

Willing to learn with a growth mindset.

Quyền Lợi Được Hưởng

Excellent personal growth followed your orientation

International and professional working environment

Friendly, dynamic, supportive teammates

Competitive salary

