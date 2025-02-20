Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty TNHH NHM Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 4 - 5 Triệu

Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty TNHH NHM Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 4 - 5 Triệu

Công ty TNHH NHM Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/03/2025
Công ty TNHH NHM Việt Nam

Thực tập sinh

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thực tập sinh Tại Công ty TNHH NHM Việt Nam

Mức lương
4 - 5 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 109 Nguyễn Đức Cảnh, Tân Phong, Quận 7, TP.HCM, Quận 7, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Thực tập sinh Với Mức Lương 4 - 5 Triệu

Before the class:
Organize the classroom : Table Chairs
Prepare Materials : Pencils, white
Ask Teacher about lesson plan
Ask duty tasks with students and activities
During the class:
Ensure students safety, attention and good behavior
Assist the teacher in the group time
Watch the kids during the break and toilet time
After the class:
Remind the kids to take their belongings
Bring students to their parents/driver
Only share about how they are engaged in class and
guide to teacher for any other questions.
Clean up the classroom
Marketing events for Schools and Malls:
Marketing events for Schools and Malls
Assist and follow task of team leader
Set up and conduct activities for kids
Tidy up
Admin duties:
Report issues/requests to the coordinator (TA, teacher, student, parent, training).
Ensure all classes have the necessary materials, prepare purchase orders for projects, PBL, ECA, teaching supplies, and prepare activity materials in advance.
Onboard new TAs, covering duties, dress code, and schedule.
Manage TA schedules and find substitutes when necessary.
Assist with parent and student relationships, communicating in Vietnamese.

Với Mức Lương 4 - 5 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Demonstrate excellent command of the Chinese language, both written and spoken.
Demonstrate strong organizational and time-management skills.
Be proactive and detail-oriented in handling scheduling and administrative tasks.
Exhibit excellent communication skills for effective interaction with teachers, students
Show adaptability and flexibility to handle the dynamic environment of multiple centers.
Maintain a supportive and collaborative attitude to foster a positive team environment.
Willing to learn with a growth mindset.

Tại Công ty TNHH NHM Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Excellent personal growth followed your orientation
International and professional working environment
Friendly, dynamic, supportive teammates
Competitive salary

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH NHM Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH NHM Việt Nam

Công ty TNHH NHM Việt Nam

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 218 Nguyễn Văn Hưởng, phường Thảo Điền, Quận 02, TP. HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-thuc-tap-sinh-thu-nhap-4-5-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job311307
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Tin tức liên quan

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN TẬP ĐOÀN NAM VIỆT
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN TẬP ĐOÀN NAM VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 7 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN TẬP ĐOÀN NAM VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 7 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP DNP HOLDING
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CP DNP HOLDING làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP DNP HOLDING
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỜI TRANG THỂ THAO ONWAYS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỜI TRANG THỂ THAO ONWAYS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 3 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỜI TRANG THỂ THAO ONWAYS
Hạn nộp: 02/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 1 - 3 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Vàng Bạc Đá quý Phú Nhuận - PNJ Pro Company
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công Ty Cổ Phần Vàng Bạc Đá quý Phú Nhuận - PNJ Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Vàng Bạc Đá quý Phú Nhuận - PNJ Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 01/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Lion Trip Việt Nam
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty TNHH Lion Trip Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Lion Trip Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 26/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XÂY DỰNG DIỆU LONG
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XÂY DỰNG DIỆU LONG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XÂY DỰNG DIỆU LONG
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển 1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH M.A.Y ART AND CRAFT VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH M.A.Y ART AND CRAFT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH M.A.Y ART AND CRAFT VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 4 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN VÀ KẾ TOÁN THANH TRÍ
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN VÀ KẾ TOÁN THANH TRÍ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 4 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN VÀ KẾ TOÁN THANH TRÍ
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 4 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN TẬP ĐOÀN NAM VIỆT
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN TẬP ĐOÀN NAM VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 7 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN TẬP ĐOÀN NAM VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 7 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP DNP HOLDING
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CP DNP HOLDING làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP DNP HOLDING
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỜI TRANG THỂ THAO ONWAYS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỜI TRANG THỂ THAO ONWAYS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 3 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỜI TRANG THỂ THAO ONWAYS
Hạn nộp: 02/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 1 - 3 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Vàng Bạc Đá quý Phú Nhuận - PNJ Pro Company
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công Ty Cổ Phần Vàng Bạc Đá quý Phú Nhuận - PNJ Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Vàng Bạc Đá quý Phú Nhuận - PNJ Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 01/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Lion Trip Việt Nam
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty TNHH Lion Trip Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Lion Trip Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 26/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XÂY DỰNG DIỆU LONG
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XÂY DỰNG DIỆU LONG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XÂY DỰNG DIỆU LONG
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển 1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty cổ phần Phát triển Golden Smile làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần Phát triển Golden Smile
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ PORO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 4 - 5 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ PORO
4 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH GIA STUDIOS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 3 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GIA STUDIOS
2.5 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH TM & DP HÙNG LỢI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TM & DP HÙNG LỢI
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Nina Co.,Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Nina Co.,Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ WE ARE ONE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ WE ARE ONE
2 - 3 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Overate-Vntech làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Overate-Vntech
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh FUJIFILM BUSINESS INNOVATION VIETNAM CO., LTD. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận FUJIFILM BUSINESS INNOVATION VIETNAM CO., LTD.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh HecoLand làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận HecoLand
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH ECOLIFE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH ECOLIFE
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH SỰ KIỆN DỊCH VỤ GIẢI TRÍ KOI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SỰ KIỆN DỊCH VỤ GIẢI TRÍ KOI
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công Ty TNHH Ah-Longquan làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Ah-Longquan
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH FACOHA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH FACOHA
2 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Nina Co.,Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 4 - 15 Triệu Nina Co.,Ltd
4 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công Ty Cổ Phần Giao Dịch Hàng Hóa Đông Nam Á - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 2 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Giao Dịch Hàng Hóa Đông Nam Á - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
1.5 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty Cổ phần Bán lẻ Kỹ thuật số FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Bán lẻ Kỹ thuật số FPT Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THẾ GIỚI CĂN HỘ AN HOME làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 7 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THẾ GIỚI CĂN HỘ AN HOME
3 - 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ ĐỨC HƯNG GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ ĐỨC HƯNG GROUP
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TIẾP VẬN QUỐC TẾ RỒNG XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TIẾP VẬN QUỐC TẾ RỒNG XANH
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI TRÍ HH GLORY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI TRÍ HH GLORY
2 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG SAN SAN GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG SAN SAN GROUP
2 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH DIGIBIRD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 2 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DIGIBIRD
1.9 - 2 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty CP Dược Phẩm và TBYK Golden Mouse làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Dược Phẩm và TBYK Golden Mouse
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ PORO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ PORO
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công Ty TNHH Giáo Dục Và Du Lịch Ngày Mai làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Giáo Dục Và Du Lịch Ngày Mai
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP TỐI ƯU VTH làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP TỐI ƯU VTH
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH TRANG THIẾT BỊ Y TẾ TRẦN VÀ TRUNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TRANG THIẾT BỊ Y TẾ TRẦN VÀ TRUNG
3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công Ty Cổ Phần Amazing Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Amazing Group
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH PIXEL PERFECT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 4 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PIXEL PERFECT
3 - 3.5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH TM DV TPHOMES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 0 - 0 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TM DV TPHOMES
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm