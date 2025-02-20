Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty TNHH NHM Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 4 - 5 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thực tập sinh Tại Công ty TNHH NHM Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: 109 Nguyễn Đức Cảnh, Tân Phong, Quận 7, TP.HCM, Quận 7, Quận 2
Mô Tả Công Việc Thực tập sinh Với Mức Lương 4 - 5 Triệu
Before the class:
Organize the classroom : Table Chairs
Prepare Materials : Pencils, white
Ask Teacher about lesson plan
Ask duty tasks with students and activities
During the class:
Ensure students safety, attention and good behavior
Assist the teacher in the group time
Watch the kids during the break and toilet time
After the class:
Remind the kids to take their belongings
Bring students to their parents/driver
Only share about how they are engaged in class and
guide to teacher for any other questions.
Clean up the classroom
Marketing events for Schools and Malls:
Assist and follow task of team leader
Set up and conduct activities for kids
Tidy up
Admin duties:
Report issues/requests to the coordinator (TA, teacher, student, parent, training).
Ensure all classes have the necessary materials, prepare purchase orders for projects, PBL, ECA, teaching supplies, and prepare activity materials in advance.
Onboard new TAs, covering duties, dress code, and schedule.
Manage TA schedules and find substitutes when necessary.
Assist with parent and student relationships, communicating in Vietnamese.
Với Mức Lương 4 - 5 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Demonstrate strong organizational and time-management skills.
Be proactive and detail-oriented in handling scheduling and administrative tasks.
Exhibit excellent communication skills for effective interaction with teachers, students
Show adaptability and flexibility to handle the dynamic environment of multiple centers.
Maintain a supportive and collaborative attitude to foster a positive team environment.
Willing to learn with a growth mindset.
Tại Công ty TNHH NHM Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
International and professional working environment
Friendly, dynamic, supportive teammates
Competitive salary
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH NHM Việt Nam
