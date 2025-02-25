Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY LIÊN DOANH TNHH BERJAYA - HỒ TÂY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Sheraton Hanoi Hotel, Tây Hồ, Quận Tây Hồ

Mô Tả Công Việc Thực tập sinh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Check figures, postings, and documents for correct entry, mathematical accuracy, and proper codes.

Organize, secure, and maintain all files, records, cash and cash equivalents in accordance with policies and procedures.

Record, store, access, and/or analyze computerized financial information.

Maintain accurate electronic spreadsheets for financial and accounting data.

Classify, code, and summarize numerical and financial data to compile and keep financial records, using journals, ledgers, and/or computers.

Prepare, maintain, and distribute statistical, financial, accounting, auditing, or payroll reports and tables. Complete period-end closing procedures and reports as specified.

Prepare, review, reconcile, and issue bills, invoices, and account statements according to company procedures.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

No experience required

Able to work full-time

Good communication skills in both Vietnamese and English

Commit to work for at least 03 months

Tại CÔNG TY LIÊN DOANH TNHH BERJAYA - HỒ TÂY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

On-the-job training

Internship Certificate

Professional workplace with young, dynamic and awesome team members

Duty meal & Uniform provided

Accident Insurance provided during the internship period

05 working days & 02 days off per week

Participate in team building and TakeCare activities of the team and hotel

Start your career path in the biggest and one of most prestigious hotel companies worldwide

NOTE: This is an UNPAID position

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY LIÊN DOANH TNHH BERJAYA - HỒ TÂY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin