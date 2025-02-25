Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY LIÊN DOANH TNHH BERJAYA - HỒ TÂY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY LIÊN DOANH TNHH BERJAYA - HỒ TÂY
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/03/2025
Thực tập sinh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thực tập sinh Tại CÔNG TY LIÊN DOANH TNHH BERJAYA - HỒ TÂY

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Sheraton Hanoi Hotel, Tây Hồ, Quận Tây Hồ

Mô Tả Công Việc Thực tập sinh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Check figures, postings, and documents for correct entry, mathematical accuracy, and proper codes.
Organize, secure, and maintain all files, records, cash and cash equivalents in accordance with policies and procedures.
Record, store, access, and/or analyze computerized financial information.
Maintain accurate electronic spreadsheets for financial and accounting data.
Classify, code, and summarize numerical and financial data to compile and keep financial records, using journals, ledgers, and/or computers.
Prepare, maintain, and distribute statistical, financial, accounting, auditing, or payroll reports and tables. Complete period-end closing procedures and reports as specified.
Prepare, review, reconcile, and issue bills, invoices, and account statements according to company procedures.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

No experience required
Able to work full-time
Good communication skills in both Vietnamese and English
Commit to work for at least 03 months

Tại CÔNG TY LIÊN DOANH TNHH BERJAYA - HỒ TÂY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

On-the-job training
Internship Certificate
Professional workplace with young, dynamic and awesome team members
Duty meal & Uniform provided
Accident Insurance provided during the internship period
05 working days & 02 days off per week
Participate in team building and TakeCare activities of the team and hotel
Start your career path in the biggest and one of most prestigious hotel companies worldwide
NOTE: This is an UNPAID position

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY LIÊN DOANH TNHH BERJAYA - HỒ TÂY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY LIÊN DOANH TNHH BERJAYA - HỒ TÂY

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: K5 Nghi Tàm, Phường Quảng An, Quận Tây Hồ, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

