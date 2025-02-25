Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY LIÊN DOANH TNHH BERJAYA - HỒ TÂY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thực tập sinh Tại CÔNG TY LIÊN DOANH TNHH BERJAYA - HỒ TÂY
- Hà Nội: Sheraton Hanoi Hotel, Tây Hồ, Quận Tây Hồ
Mô Tả Công Việc Thực tập sinh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Check figures, postings, and documents for correct entry, mathematical accuracy, and proper codes.
Organize, secure, and maintain all files, records, cash and cash equivalents in accordance with policies and procedures.
Record, store, access, and/or analyze computerized financial information.
Maintain accurate electronic spreadsheets for financial and accounting data.
Classify, code, and summarize numerical and financial data to compile and keep financial records, using journals, ledgers, and/or computers.
Prepare, maintain, and distribute statistical, financial, accounting, auditing, or payroll reports and tables. Complete period-end closing procedures and reports as specified.
Prepare, review, reconcile, and issue bills, invoices, and account statements according to company procedures.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Able to work full-time
Good communication skills in both Vietnamese and English
Commit to work for at least 03 months
Tại CÔNG TY LIÊN DOANH TNHH BERJAYA - HỒ TÂY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Internship Certificate
Professional workplace with young, dynamic and awesome team members
Duty meal & Uniform provided
Accident Insurance provided during the internship period
05 working days & 02 days off per week
Participate in team building and TakeCare activities of the team and hotel
Start your career path in the biggest and one of most prestigious hotel companies worldwide
NOTE: This is an UNPAID position
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY LIÊN DOANH TNHH BERJAYA - HỒ TÂY
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
