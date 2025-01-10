Tuyển Trưởng ca Frasers Property Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Frasers Property Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 24/02/2025
Frasers Property Vietnam

Trưởng ca

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng ca Tại Frasers Property Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bắc Ninh: Yên Phong, Bắc Ninh, Việt Nam, Thành phố Bắc Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng ca Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Tenant Relations:
• Deal with tenants whose factories and/or warehouse are located at Bac Ninh.
• Advise and assist in Pre and Post Investment application and procedures.
• Address tenants’ enquiries and requests within timeframe of local regulations and organizational policies and service standards.
• Refer tenants to other partners and services as required.
• Maintain updated knowledge of relevant renting legislation.
• Liaise and engage tenants on opportunities for expansion.
• Track and analyse tenants need and directions.
• Conduct and analyse quality assurance surveys to enhance services provided to current and promising tenants.
2. Collaborate with other stakeholders:
• Coordinate with marketing and technical teams to update latest tenants’ information.
• Prepare prospective sales data regarding developing tenants to support marketing team.
• Serve as business translators when dealing with potential and existing tenants.
• Identify and propose more efficient work practices with managers and your team to support sustainability initiatives.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Frasers Property Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Frasers Property Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Frasers Property Vietnam

Frasers Property Vietnam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 2 Ngo Duc Ke Street, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

