Tuyển Trưởng ca LOTTE Global Logistics Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Description

• In charge of daily management & operation of the warehouse (Cold & dry warehouse).

• Make plan & managing in/out & checking inventory accurately.

• Manage the warehouse service to meet customers’ requirements.

• Ensure efficient & safe warehouse operation.

• Plan warehouse layout and space requirements in order to prevent loss or damage, and to achieve full warehouse optimization and keep the warehouse clean & tidy every day.

• Supervise a team of warehouse employees, including hiring, delegation, training, performance evaluation, disciplinary actions, and termination.

• Maintain strict control over inventory.

• To ensure all inventory are in good storage conditions.