Tuyển Trưởng ca LOTTE Global Logistics Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

LOTTE Global Logistics Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/03/2025
Trưởng ca

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng ca Tại LOTTE Global Logistics Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng ca Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Description
• In charge of daily management & operation of the warehouse (Cold & dry warehouse).
• Make plan & managing in/out & checking inventory accurately.
• Manage the warehouse service to meet customers’ requirements.
• Ensure efficient & safe warehouse operation.
• Plan warehouse layout and space requirements in order to prevent loss or damage, and to achieve full warehouse optimization and keep the warehouse clean & tidy every day.
• Supervise a team of warehouse employees, including hiring, delegation, training, performance evaluation, disciplinary actions, and termination.
• Maintain strict control over inventory.
• To ensure all inventory are in good storage conditions.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Job Requirement
• University graduated.
• At least 3-year experience in warehouse management for warehouse & logistics companies. (Cold storage warehouse experience is the advantage, but not imperatively).

Tại LOTTE Global Logistics Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LOTTE Global Logistics Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lot A1, No3 street, Long Hau IP, Can Giuoc, Long An.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

