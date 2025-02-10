Tuyển Trưởng ca LOTTE Global Logistics Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng ca Tại LOTTE Global Logistics Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng ca Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Description
• In charge of daily management & operation of the warehouse (Cold & dry warehouse).
• Make plan & managing in/out & checking inventory accurately.
• Manage the warehouse service to meet customers’ requirements.
• Ensure efficient & safe warehouse operation.
• Plan warehouse layout and space requirements in order to prevent loss or damage, and to achieve full warehouse optimization and keep the warehouse clean & tidy every day.
• Supervise a team of warehouse employees, including hiring, delegation, training, performance evaluation, disciplinary actions, and termination.
• Maintain strict control over inventory.
• To ensure all inventory are in good storage conditions.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• University graduated.
• At least 3-year experience in warehouse management for warehouse & logistics companies. (Cold storage warehouse experience is the advantage, but not imperatively).
Tại LOTTE Global Logistics Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LOTTE Global Logistics Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
