Tuyển Trưởng phòng hành chính Công ty TNHH Routine Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 11bis Nguyễn Gia Thiều, Quận 3, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng phòng hành chính Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Overall

You will lead the Routine HR team in workforce planning, performance management, compensation and benefits, industrial relations, HRIS, and international assignments. You will also work closely with the key stakeholders to formulate and review HR policies and drive key HR initiatives. In addition, you will support the business partners in HR matters and ensure the provision of quality HR advice and services.

Main duties

1. Workforce Planning and Management:

Build a talent pipeline with robust succession plans for retail management positions.

Enhance and develop recruitment strategy, and onboarding program for employee engagement and retention including conducting and leading the interview with the function department manager with proper judgment.

2. People & Culture:

Research, implement, and administer all company compensation & benefits plans including to ensure the correctness of payroll and rewards scheme through HR information systems and payroll system.

Ensure that all employee relations and union management issues are properly identified, reported, investigated and resolved

Assist the senior leadership team to build an empowering workplace through effective performance management and feedback, coaching and support.

Partner with senior leadership team to implement strategies for employee engagement and retention to improve morale and productivity

3. Performance Evaluation

Closely monitor HR KPI; Hiring ratio, turn-over ratio, retention ratio, staff absences and employee engagement for enhancing organizational performance through HR Strategic execution.

Support to the Director for the company’s performance evaluation procedures, HR & General Affairs budgeting, and other projects implementation.

4. HR Compliance:

Maintain and develop all HR policies and procedures including providing guidance and interpreting company policy to all staff.

Provide advice and counsel to managers and employees to ensure consistent application and integration of policies, procedures and practices at 100% compliance to promote an ethical and compliant work environment.

Maintain in-depth knowledge of legal requirements related to HR, reducing legal risks and ensuring regulatory compliance, including managing employment agreements and employee disciplinary.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements

Bachelor degree or higher in Human Resources, Business Administration, or related field required.

Minimum of 10 years of HR experience, with at least 3 years in a managerial role in global companies/corporate. SHRM-CP or SHRM-SCP is highly preferred

Fluency in both Vietnamese and English is required for effective communication with stakeholders and customers.

A genuine interest in retail and consumer behavior.

Strong analytical skills and the ability to present information clearly and persuasively.

Strong work ethic and drive with the high degree of self-discipline and motivation.

Ability to perform under pressure amid tight deadlines, effectively prioritize and plan.

Ability to take quick action and decisions while working in a fast-paced environment

Routine is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in hiring based on race, color, creed, religion, sex, sexual orientation or preference, age, marital status, citizenship, national origin, disability, military status, genetic predisposition or carrier status, or any other protected characteristic as established by applicable law.

Note: Due to the volume of applications, we regret that only shortlisted candidates will be notified for the interview.

Tại Công ty TNHH Routine Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Bao Minh health insurance

Year-end & KPIs bonus

Competitive salary

