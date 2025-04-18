Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH P&C SCM Hanoi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1 USD

Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH P&C SCM Hanoi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1 USD

Công Ty TNHH P&C SCM Hanoi
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/05/2025
Công Ty TNHH P&C SCM Hanoi

Trưởng phòng kinh doanh

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH P&C SCM Hanoi

Mức lương
500 - 1 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 16 tòa Nhà Detech, Số 8 Tôn Thất Thuyết, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 500 - 1 USD

1. For import
- Receive import and export documents from agents and customers.
- Contact foreign agents, and transport companies to receive goods notices, quotations or export orders, make invoices
- Check the arrival time information, the goods arrive, submit the E-manifest to the system.
- Check goods information, necessary import and export permits (if any).
- Create a notice of goods on the system and send it to the customs team/customer.
- Schedule delivery for customers, tracing goods to the final destination.
- Making debts and sending them to customers, monitoring debts with related departments.
2. For export
- Get Bookings from customers.
- Contact the shipping line/Co-loader to get an order to issue an empty container.
- Monitor and request customers to pack and unload goods on time and date specified on the order to issue containers.
- Check and confirm BL with customer. Deliver original HBL to customer and collect Bill Fee.

Với Mức Lương 500 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH P&C SCM Hanoi Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH P&C SCM Hanoi

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH P&C SCM Hanoi

Công Ty TNHH P&C SCM Hanoi

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 16th Floor, No 8 Ton That Thuyet, My Dinh, Nam Tu Liem, Ha Noi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-truong-phong-kinh-doanh-thu-nhap-500-1-000-thang-tai-ha-noi-job350493
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Truyền thông Unicomm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Truyền thông Unicomm làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Truyền thông Unicomm
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần sách Bác Nhã Books
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần sách Bác Nhã Books làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần sách Bác Nhã Books
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP VẬN HÀNH DOANH NGHIỆP OPERDO
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP VẬN HÀNH DOANH NGHIỆP OPERDO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 26 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP VẬN HÀNH DOANH NGHIỆP OPERDO
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH QUỐC TẾ VÀ KỸ NĂNG SỐNG HÀ NỘI - VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH QUỐC TẾ VÀ KỸ NĂNG SỐNG HÀ NỘI - VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH QUỐC TẾ VÀ KỸ NĂNG SỐNG HÀ NỘI - VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ, THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HỒ GIA
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ, THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HỒ GIA làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ, THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HỒ GIA
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP TM XNK Uyên Phương
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty CP TM XNK Uyên Phương làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu
Công ty CP TM XNK Uyên Phương
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đà Nẵng Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 35 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GÀ VÀNG
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH GÀ VÀNG làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH GÀ VÀNG
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Bình Dương Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ M & H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ M & H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ M & H
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP DU LỊCH MEETUP
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP DU LỊCH MEETUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP DU LỊCH MEETUP
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Truyền thông Unicomm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Truyền thông Unicomm làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Truyền thông Unicomm
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần sách Bác Nhã Books
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần sách Bác Nhã Books làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần sách Bác Nhã Books
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP VẬN HÀNH DOANH NGHIỆP OPERDO
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP VẬN HÀNH DOANH NGHIỆP OPERDO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 26 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP VẬN HÀNH DOANH NGHIỆP OPERDO
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH QUỐC TẾ VÀ KỸ NĂNG SỐNG HÀ NỘI - VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH QUỐC TẾ VÀ KỸ NĂNG SỐNG HÀ NỘI - VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH QUỐC TẾ VÀ KỸ NĂNG SỐNG HÀ NỘI - VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ, THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HỒ GIA
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ, THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HỒ GIA làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ, THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HỒ GIA
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP TM XNK Uyên Phương
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty CP TM XNK Uyên Phương làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu
Công ty CP TM XNK Uyên Phương
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đà Nẵng Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 35 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GÀ VÀNG
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH GÀ VÀNG làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH GÀ VÀNG
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Bình Dương Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ M & H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ M & H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ M & H
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP DU LỊCH MEETUP
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP DU LỊCH MEETUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP DU LỊCH MEETUP
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT VÀ DỊCH VỤ CMC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT VÀ DỊCH VỤ CMC
30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU TRV làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU TRV
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty Cổ Phần Lamer làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 60 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần Lamer
30 - 60 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty TNHH TMDV Và Kỹ Thuật Đức Phát làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu Công ty TNHH TMDV Và Kỹ Thuật Đức Phát
20 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN CẦU làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN CẦU
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH C&N HOÀNG KIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH C&N HOÀNG KIM
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Giáo dục và Đào tạo WinEdu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Giáo dục và Đào tạo WinEdu
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG A PLUS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG A PLUS
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MERA GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MERA GROUP
18 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & TRUYỀN THÔNG ALARIC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & TRUYỀN THÔNG ALARIC
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh của CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG, QUẢNG CÁO ĐA PHƯƠNG TIỆN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu của CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG, QUẢNG CÁO ĐA PHƯƠNG TIỆN
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh FPT IS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT IS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI VIỆT NHẬT IPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI VIỆT NHẬT IPT
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ NATEK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ NATEK
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ MAXBUY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ MAXBUY VIỆT NAM
25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Công Nghệ Hacom FAST500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Công Nghệ Hacom FAST500 TOP CÔNG TY
30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM UHEALTH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM UHEALTH
25 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty TNHH TM XNK Nội Thất ô tô Quang Minh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 50 Triệu Công ty TNHH TM XNK Nội Thất ô tô Quang Minh
30 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN A25 HOTEL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 70 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN A25 HOTEL
40 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty TNHH XNK Phú Thành Phát làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH XNK Phú Thành Phát
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Thương mại và Dịch vụ Quốc tế Đại Việt làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Thương mại và Dịch vụ Quốc tế Đại Việt
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TIẾP VẬN DỊCH VỤ HÀNG HÓA ĐẶC BIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TIẾP VẬN DỊCH VỤ HÀNG HÓA ĐẶC BIỆT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Kinh Doanh Thương Mại HHS Hà Huyền làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công ty TNHH Kinh Doanh Thương Mại HHS Hà Huyền
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN BẦU TRỜI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 50 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN BẦU TRỜI VIỆT NAM
Tới 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Huy Phong làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Huy Phong
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty CP Min Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty CP Min Group
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Bất động sản BHS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Bất động sản BHS
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Karofi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 2 USD Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Karofi
1 - 2 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH Thương Mại và Giao nhận vận tải Quốc tế Trang Huy làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH Thương Mại và Giao nhận vận tải Quốc tế Trang Huy
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CP BIA & NGK HẠ LONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 28 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY CP BIA & NGK HẠ LONG
28 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm