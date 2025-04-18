Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH P&C SCM Hanoi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH P&C SCM Hanoi
- Hà Nội: Tầng 16 tòa Nhà Detech, Số 8 Tôn Thất Thuyết, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng phòng kinh doanh
1. For import
- Receive import and export documents from agents and customers.
- Contact foreign agents, and transport companies to receive goods notices, quotations or export orders, make invoices
- Check the arrival time information, the goods arrive, submit the E-manifest to the system.
- Check goods information, necessary import and export permits (if any).
- Create a notice of goods on the system and send it to the customs team/customer.
- Schedule delivery for customers, tracing goods to the final destination.
- Making debts and sending them to customers, monitoring debts with related departments.
2. For export
- Get Bookings from customers.
- Contact the shipping line/Co-loader to get an order to issue an empty container.
- Monitor and request customers to pack and unload goods on time and date specified on the order to issue containers.
- Check and confirm BL with customer. Deliver original HBL to customer and collect Bill Fee.
Yêu Cầu Công Việc
Tại Công Ty TNHH P&C SCM Hanoi Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH P&C SCM Hanoi
