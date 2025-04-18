Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH P&C SCM Hanoi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1 USD

1. For import

- Receive import and export documents from agents and customers.

- Contact foreign agents, and transport companies to receive goods notices, quotations or export orders, make invoices

- Check the arrival time information, the goods arrive, submit the E-manifest to the system.

- Check goods information, necessary import and export permits (if any).

- Create a notice of goods on the system and send it to the customs team/customer.

- Schedule delivery for customers, tracing goods to the final destination.

- Making debts and sending them to customers, monitoring debts with related departments.

2. For export

- Get Bookings from customers.

- Contact the shipping line/Co-loader to get an order to issue an empty container.

- Monitor and request customers to pack and unload goods on time and date specified on the order to issue containers.

- Check and confirm BL with customer. Deliver original HBL to customer and collect Bill Fee.