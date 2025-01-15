Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư BeNK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: negotiable Social insurance, annual leave after the probationary period according to the law. Lunch at the Company. 13th month salary bonus, holiday bonus... according to Company regulations. Birthday, Mid - Autumn Festival, October 20, March 8 gifts for female employees, sick visits, congratulations, etc. Travel, teambuilding. Participate in free internal training classes. Friendly, dynamic working environment with many development opportunities., Quận Hà Đông

Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Xây dựng, đề xuất mục tiêu và kế hoạch kinh doanh của toàn kênh bán buôn trong dài hạn và ngắn hạn.

Xây dựng, đề xuất chiến lược kinh doanh phù hợp với mục tiêu từng thời kỳ.

Nghiên cứu và phân tích thị trường mục tiêu và khách hàng, đề xuất cải tiến và phát triển sản phẩm mới phù hợp với xu hướng và nhu cầu khách hàng.

Xây dựng và đề xuất các chính sách bán hàng như giá cả, chiết khấu, khuyến mãi, tiếp thị... phù hợp.

Xây dựng, tổ chức thực hiện và kiểm soát quy trình bán hàng, quy trình chăm sóc và giải quyết khiếu nại khách hàng...

Tổ chức bộ máy hoạt động và quản lý toàn bộ nhân sự thuộc Phòng KDBB: tuyển dụng, đào tạo và phát triển nhân sự; xây dựng mục tiêu và KPIs, kiểm soát công việc và đánh giá; đề xuất các quyết định khen thưởng, kỷ luật, bổ nhiệm... nhân sự theo quy chế Công ty.

Chủ trì – phối hợp với các phòng ban liên quan để kiểm soát quá trình thực hiện đơn hàng, xử lý các vấn đề phát sinh để dảm bảo các đơn hàng diễn ra đúng kế hoạch, quy trình và các cam kết trong hợp đồng với khách hàng.

Xây dựng mục tiêu và tổ chức thực hiện hoạt động tìm kiếm, phát triển và duy trì mối quan hệ với khách hàng. Quản lý data khách hàng và kiểm soát tuyệt đối việc bảo mật thông tin khách hàng và sản phẩm...

Kiểm soát các văn bản, PI, PO, hợp đồng... giao dịch với khách hàng, đối tác trực tiếp đảm bảo tuân thủ đúng các quy định, quy trình, chính sách của Công ty.

Develop and propose goals and business plans for the entire wholesale channel in the long and short term.

Develop and propose business strategies suitable to goals of each period.

Research and analyze target markets and customers, propose improvements and develop new products in accordance with trends and customer needs.

Develop and propose appropriate sales policies such as price, discounts, promotions, marketing...

Build, organize, implement and control sales processes, customer care processes and complaint resolution...

Organize and manage all personnel of the Sales Department: recruitment, training and personnel development; set goals and KPIs; control work; evaluate and propose decisions on rewards, discipline, appointment... of personnel according to Company regulations.

Take charge - coordinate with relevant departments to control the order fulfillment process, handle arising problems to ensure orders take place according to plan, process and contractual commitments with customers.

Establish goals and organize activities to find, develop and maintain relationships with customers. Manage customer data and absolutely control the security of customer and product information...

Control documents, PI, PO, contracts... transactions with customers and direct partners to ensure compliance with the Company's regulations, processes and policies.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tốt nghiệp Đại học các khối ngành Thương mại quốc tế, Xuất nhập khẩu, Thanh toán quốc tế, Kinh tế quốc tế hoặc các chuyên ngành liên quan.

Hiểu biết về các Điều kiện thương mại Quốc tế, các Phương thức thanh toán Quốc tế, các Phương thức vận tải Quốc tế và mặt hàng nội – ngoại thất xuất khẩu.

Có ít nhất 2 năm kinh nghiệm ở vị trí tương đương.

Tiếng Anh thành thạo 4 kỹ năng: nghe, nói, đọc, viết.

Kỹ năng quản lý, đào tạo và phát triển nhân sự

Kỹ năng lập kế hoạch và tổ chức thực hiện, giám sát công việc

Kỹ năng giao tiếp tốt: lắng nghe, truyền đạt, khả năng thuyết phục và đàm phán

Kỹ năng xử lý tình huống và giải quyết vấn đề

Kỹ năng nghiên cứu, phân tích, tổng hợp, báo cáo

Thành thạo tin học văn phòng và các ứng dụng liên quan đến công việc như: Canvas, Whatsapp, Wechat, Skype

Bachelor's degree in International Trade, Import-Export, International Payment, International Economics or a related field.

Understanding of International Trade Conditions, International Payment Methods, International Transportation Methods and exported interior and exterior products.

Have at least 2 years of experience in a similar position.

Fluent in English language.

Human resource management, training and development skills

Skills in planning, organizing, implementing and supervising work

Good communication skills: listening, communication, ability to persuade and negotiate

Skills in handling situations and solving problems

Research, analysis, synthesis and reporting skills

Proficient in office information technology and work-related applications such as: Canvas, Whatsapp, Wechat, Skype

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư BeNK Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thu nhập khi đạt 100% KPI: Thoả thuận

Lương cứng không phụ thuộc doanh số

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư BeNK

