Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TODAYTEC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH TODAYTEC VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/10/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH TODAYTEC VIỆT NAM

Trưởng phòng kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TODAYTEC VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bắc Ninh:

- Miền Bắc

- Bắc Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop and implement effective sales strategies to achieve business goals and targets. Do research for new business opportunities to expand the customer base and increase market share. Build and maintain customer relationships Recruit and train sales to become sales professionals to achieve individual and team sales targets. Collaborate with marketing, product development, and other departments to ensure alignment of sales strategies with overall company objectives. Stay updated on industry trends, market conditions, and competitor activities to identify opportunities and threats. Conduct regular sales training sessions to enhance the skills and knowledge of the sales team. Represent the company at industry events, trade shows, and networking opportunities to promote our brand and products.
Develop and implement effective sales strategies to achieve business goals and targets.
Do research for new business opportunities to expand the customer base and increase market share.
Build and maintain customer relationships
Recruit and train sales to become sales professionals to achieve individual and team sales targets.
Collaborate with marketing, product development, and other departments to ensure alignment of sales strategies with overall company objectives.
Stay updated on industry trends, market conditions, and competitor activities to identify opportunities and threats.
Conduct regular sales training sessions to enhance the skills and knowledge of the sales team.
Represent the company at industry events, trade shows, and networking opportunities to promote our brand and products.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 2-3 years of sales experience in manufacturing/ industry or a related industry degree is a plus. Can communicate by Chinese is plus. A bachelor’s degree or equivalent is required. Excellent leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills. Ability to build and maintain effective relationships with clients, partners, and team members. Strategic thinker with strong problem-solving and decision-making abilities. Proficient Microsoft Office. Willingness to travel as needed.
At least 2-3 years of sales experience in manufacturing/ industry or a related industry degree is a plus.
Can communicate by Chinese is plus.
A bachelor’s degree or equivalent is required.
Excellent leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills.
Ability to build and maintain effective relationships with clients, partners, and team members.
Strategic thinker with strong problem-solving and decision-making abilities.
Proficient Microsoft Office.
Willingness to travel as needed.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TODAYTEC VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Work on Mon – Fri & Sat Morning Flexible workplace Commission Work in an international, dynamic, and friendly environment. Attractive salary, performance bonus, allowance package Insurance as Vietnam’s labor,13th month salary, annual salary review Opportunity to learn and improve sales skills, and technical skills with international standards Opportunity for promotion
Work on Mon – Fri & Sat Morning
Flexible workplace
Commission
Work in an international, dynamic, and friendly environment.
Attractive salary, performance bonus, allowance package
Insurance as Vietnam’s labor,13th month salary, annual salary review
Opportunity to learn and improve sales skills, and technical skills with international standards Opportunity for promotion

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TODAYTEC VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH TODAYTEC VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH TODAYTEC VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 16, Đường số 1, KDC Cityland , Phường Tân Phú, Quận 7, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

