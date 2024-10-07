Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TODAYTEC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TODAYTEC VIỆT NAM
- Bắc Ninh:
- Miền Bắc
- Bắc Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Develop and implement effective sales strategies to achieve business goals and targets.
Do research for new business opportunities to expand the customer base and increase market share.
Build and maintain customer relationships
Recruit and train sales to become sales professionals to achieve individual and team sales targets.
Collaborate with marketing, product development, and other departments to ensure alignment of sales strategies with overall company objectives.
Stay updated on industry trends, market conditions, and competitor activities to identify opportunities and threats.
Conduct regular sales training sessions to enhance the skills and knowledge of the sales team.
Represent the company at industry events, trade shows, and networking opportunities to promote our brand and products.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At least 2-3 years of sales experience in manufacturing/ industry or a related industry degree is a plus.
Can communicate by Chinese is plus.
A bachelor’s degree or equivalent is required.
Excellent leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills.
Ability to build and maintain effective relationships with clients, partners, and team members.
Strategic thinker with strong problem-solving and decision-making abilities.
Proficient Microsoft Office.
Willingness to travel as needed.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TODAYTEC VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Work on Mon – Fri & Sat Morning
Flexible workplace
Commission
Work in an international, dynamic, and friendly environment.
Attractive salary, performance bonus, allowance package
Insurance as Vietnam’s labor,13th month salary, annual salary review
Opportunity to learn and improve sales skills, and technical skills with international standards Opportunity for promotion
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TODAYTEC VIỆT NAM
