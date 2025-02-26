Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Answer and transfer incoming calls professionally in both English and Vietnamese; take messages when the recipient is unavailable.

• Greet clients, visitors, and guests in a courteous and professional manner.

• Manage and maintain the meeting room booking schedule.

• Handle all incoming and outgoing mail and couriers, ensuring proper tracking and distribution.

• Arrange travel support for Partners and staff, including booking air tickets, transportation, travel insurance, and accommodations.

• Organize and maintain books, magazines, and newspapers in the reception area and meeting rooms.

• Administer expenses related to reception services (e.g., mail delivery, taxi, air tickets, stationery) and ensure proper record-keeping.

• Prepare and maintain reports related to taxi usage, couriers, air tickets, and stationery.

• Support the organization of internal events (e.g., monthly birthdays, training sessions, company trips).

• Perform other administrative tasks as assigned.