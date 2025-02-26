Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng phòng nhân sự Tại Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited
- Hồ Chí Minh: 14th Floor, Pearl Plaza 561A Dien Bien Phu Street, Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng phòng nhân sự Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Answer and transfer incoming calls professionally in both English and Vietnamese; take messages when the recipient is unavailable.
• Greet clients, visitors, and guests in a courteous and professional manner.
• Manage and maintain the meeting room booking schedule.
• Handle all incoming and outgoing mail and couriers, ensuring proper tracking and distribution.
• Arrange travel support for Partners and staff, including booking air tickets, transportation, travel insurance, and accommodations.
• Organize and maintain books, magazines, and newspapers in the reception area and meeting rooms.
• Administer expenses related to reception services (e.g., mail delivery, taxi, air tickets, stationery) and ensure proper record-keeping.
• Prepare and maintain reports related to taxi usage, couriers, air tickets, and stationery.
• Support the organization of internal events (e.g., monthly birthdays, training sessions, company trips).
• Perform other administrative tasks as assigned.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
