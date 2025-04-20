Tuyển Video Editor Công ty TNHH Insights. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu

Công ty TNHH Insights.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/05/2025
Video Editor

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Video Editor Tại Công ty TNHH Insights.

Mức lương
10 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Century Tower

- Times City, 458 Minh Khai, Hai Bà Trưng, Quận Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc Video Editor Với Mức Lương 10 - 20 Triệu

Film, process, and produce video content, including corporate/branding videos, social media clips, campaign videos, property showcases, and event coverage.
Utilize tools, effects, illustrations, and technology for enhanced video production.
Work closely with the Marketing Team to generate high-quality scripts for videos.
Deliver creative and professional videos aligning with branding and marketing strategies.
Other tasks assigned by managers.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Showcase proven skills and experience in video editing
Skillful proficiency in video editing software such as Adobe Premiere, After Effects, Final Cut Pro X (Mac) and 3D software (if any) like Blender, Cinema 4D, or equivalent tools.
Skilled in Photoshop and AI
Familiarity with various filming techniques including indoor and outdoor filming.
Demonstrate a comprehensive understanding of video editing and production principles, including color grading and composition.
Creative thinking, scriptwriting, and storytelling skills.

Tại Công ty TNHH Insights. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary package: Basic salary from VND 10-20M based on your experience & performance.
Fundamental benefits according to Vietnamese Labor Law.
VBI Healthcare Insurance
Working day: 5 days a week from Monday to Friday.
Working hour: 7,5 hours per day.
13th-month salary and salary review every year.
Yearly company trip, monthly team-building activities with parties on special days such as Women’s Day, YEP and Christmas.
12 days of annual leave

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Insights.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Insights.

Công ty TNHH Insights.

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 3F, Century Tower, Times City, 458 Minh Khai, Hai Bà Trưng

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

