Tuyển Brand Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,500 - 1,800 USD

We are seeking a dynamic and experienced Brand Manager to lead the development and execution of innovative product strategies and brand communication plans. The ideal candidate will possess a strong track record in product innovation, project management, and cross-functional collaboration, driving the brand's growth and market impact.

Main Responsibilities

• Category & Brand Strategy

• Develop and implement long-term category and brand strategies to achieve company targets.

• Create and align brand marketing plans with cross-functional teams, including sales, finance, supply chain and other departments.

• Project Leadership

• Lead complex, multi-stakeholder projects, ensuring timely delivery and quality execution.

• Manage budgets, timelines, and resources effectively to achieve project goals.

• Market Analysis & Insights

• Monitor and analyze market trends, brand health indexes, and competitor activity.

• Identify new opportunities for category and brand development, including innovation and renovation projects.

• Product & Communication Development

• Manage new product development projects and relaunches in the market.

• Develop communication strategies, including creating assets, presentations, and materials for internal and external stakeholders.

• Cross-Functional Collaboration

• Work closely with R&D, sales, supply chain, and other functions to ensure seamless product launches and campaign execution.

• Act as a central point of contact, facilitating effective communication and collaboration across teams.

• P&L and Budget Management

• Manage category and brand P&L and marketing budgets effectively to ensure optimal resource allocation and ROI.

• Consumer Insights & Action

• Leverage deep understanding of consumer needs and insights to recommend improvements in market brand positioning, portfolio, pricing, advertising, and promotional activities.

• Team Leadership

• Lead and inspire the brand team, fostering a collaborative and high-performing work environment.

• Provide guidance, mentorship, and professional development opportunities to team members.