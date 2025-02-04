Tuyển Brand Marketing Marico South East Asia Corporation làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

MAIN ACCOUNTABILITIES

Responsible for achieving Brand objectives with respects sales volume:

• Develop and implement the marketing strategy for e-com channel. Including the consumer & customer centric business plans in collaboration with commercial teams, collaborate with transactional media partner/manager to build a performance media strategy.

• Be able to extract and read data to understand consumer insights and market shifts to develop strong sell-out plans driving growth.

• Oversee and input into the development of operational brand plans.

• Propose and monitor brand activities in order to address identified brand issues.

• Conducts analysis and periodical reviews of the brand, competitive, category, customer and consumer trends.

• Manage external agencies and suppliers (expert partners).

Drive innovation and creativity in products and brand activities:

• Drive product development projects in assigned brands.

• Collaborate with R&D and project team to develop the online strategy for launch and propose product to launch online.