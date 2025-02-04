Tuyển Brand Marketing Marico South East Asia Corporation làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Brand Marketing Tại Marico South East Asia Corporation
- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Brand Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
MAIN ACCOUNTABILITIES
Responsible for achieving Brand objectives with respects sales volume:
• Develop and implement the marketing strategy for e-com channel. Including the consumer & customer centric business plans in collaboration with commercial teams, collaborate with transactional media partner/manager to build a performance media strategy.
• Be able to extract and read data to understand consumer insights and market shifts to develop strong sell-out plans driving growth.
• Oversee and input into the development of operational brand plans.
• Propose and monitor brand activities in order to address identified brand issues.
• Conducts analysis and periodical reviews of the brand, competitive, category, customer and consumer trends.
• Manage external agencies and suppliers (expert partners).
Drive innovation and creativity in products and brand activities:
• Drive product development projects in assigned brands.
• Collaborate with R&D and project team to develop the online strategy for launch and propose product to launch online.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Marico South East Asia Corporation Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Marico South East Asia Corporation
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
