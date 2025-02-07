Tuyển Brand Marketing Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Vĩnh Tường Miền Bắc Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Vĩnh Tường Miền Bắc Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Vĩnh Tường Miền Bắc Việt Nam

Brand Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Brand Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Vĩnh Tường Miền Bắc Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tháp 1, Tầng 17, Capital Place, 29 Liễu Giai, Quận Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Brand Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Saint-Gobain Vietnam is targeting to significantly grow Weber and New business in next years in Project Market and aiming to take the leading position over key competitors. In order to deliver the above challenging target, Project Operation Plan for 2025 must be well planned with comprehensive & intense Marketing activities as a boost for Commercial achievement.
To drive the growth of Weber tile-fixing and New Business products in the project construction segment by executing impactful brand and product marketing strategies, fostering brand loyalty, and expanding market share. A Senior Brand Marketing Executive is critical in achieving significant business growth targets for next years by leading initiatives that align with both short-term and long-term objectives and will in charge to strengthen market positioning through marketing activities, cross-functional collaboration to develop and execute MKT activities for Weber Tile Fixing Division and New Business. In this role, he/she execute strategies and report on campaign results and support Marketing Manager full-time & execute successfully (on time, in full) all strategies/actions defined for Project Market for upcoming years.
This position will actively drive Branding activities, Product development and Portfolio management. This position also requires experience in cement products or construction working or other relevant industrial and good communicate skill to build relationships with relevant project stakeholders ie. Architect Association, Real Estate partners, Developers & Architects.
This position will actively drive Branding activities, Product development and Portfolio management.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Vĩnh Tường Miền Bắc Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Vĩnh Tường Miền Bắc Việt Nam

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Vĩnh Tường Miền Bắc Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Vĩnh Tường Miền Bắc Việt Nam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Thôn Vĩnh Bảo xã Vĩnh Khúc huyện Văn Giang tỉnh Hưng Yên

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

