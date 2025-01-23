Tuyển Brand Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

The Brand manager will collaborate with SBM & MD to develop and implement a marketing strategy for the channels in charge (Mom & Baby Chains - GT Channel) to ensure the company's sales objectives and profitability by customer and channel.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

• Work with SBM & MD to develop and implement a marketing strategy for Brand Colos Byby in Mom & Baby Chains – GT channel.

• Collaborate with the Sales team (RSM/ASM) to achieve goals together.

• Develop marketing plan for new launching and current assigned products for Mom & Baby Chains

• Conduct market survey to get market trend, consumers’ & Mom & Baby Chains’ insight

• Strategize and optimize digital channels with website, social media… to build up relationship with

Shop.

• Organize & prepare materials for promotional activities.

• Support to provide training to field force on relevant product knowledge

• Cooperate with other departments to ensure business activities running smoothly

• Full budgetary responsibilities for ensuring plans and campaigns are within agreed spending limits.

• Lead preparation of the brand plan, update, and long-range plan.

• Liaising closely with all relevant brand team members