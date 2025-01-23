Tuyển Brand Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 23/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/03/2025
Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam

Brand Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Brand Marketing Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Floor 5th, Saigon Trade Center, 37 Ton Duc Thang, Ben Nghe

Mô Tả Công Việc Brand Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

The Brand manager will collaborate with SBM & MD to develop and implement a marketing strategy for the channels in charge (Mom & Baby Chains - GT Channel) to ensure the company's sales objectives and profitability by customer and channel.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
• Work with SBM & MD to develop and implement a marketing strategy for Brand Colos Byby in Mom & Baby Chains – GT channel.
• Collaborate with the Sales team (RSM/ASM) to achieve goals together.
• Develop marketing plan for new launching and current assigned products for Mom & Baby Chains
• Conduct market survey to get market trend, consumers’ & Mom & Baby Chains’ insight
• Strategize and optimize digital channels with website, social media… to build up relationship with
Shop.
• Organize & prepare materials for promotional activities.
• Support to provide training to field force on relevant product knowledge
• Cooperate with other departments to ensure business activities running smoothly
• Full budgetary responsibilities for ensuring plans and campaigns are within agreed spending limits.
• Lead preparation of the brand plan, update, and long-range plan.
• Liaising closely with all relevant brand team members

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam

Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Trụ sở chính tại HCM: Tầng 5, Số 37 Tôn Đức Thắng, P. Bến Nghé, Quận 1, HCM/ VP. Hà Nội: Toà nhà CT1 - The Zen Residence, Khu đô thị C2 - Gamuda Gardens, Phường Trần Phú, Quận Hoàng Mai, Hà Nộ

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

