Tuyển Brand Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Brand Marketing Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Floor 5th, Saigon Trade Center, 37 Ton Duc Thang, Ben Nghe
Mô Tả Công Việc Brand Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
The Brand manager will collaborate with SBM & MD to develop and implement a marketing strategy for the channels in charge (Mom & Baby Chains - GT Channel) to ensure the company's sales objectives and profitability by customer and channel.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
• Work with SBM & MD to develop and implement a marketing strategy for Brand Colos Byby in Mom & Baby Chains – GT channel.
• Collaborate with the Sales team (RSM/ASM) to achieve goals together.
• Develop marketing plan for new launching and current assigned products for Mom & Baby Chains
• Conduct market survey to get market trend, consumers’ & Mom & Baby Chains’ insight
• Strategize and optimize digital channels with website, social media… to build up relationship with
Shop.
• Organize & prepare materials for promotional activities.
• Support to provide training to field force on relevant product knowledge
• Cooperate with other departments to ensure business activities running smoothly
• Full budgetary responsibilities for ensuring plans and campaigns are within agreed spending limits.
• Lead preparation of the brand plan, update, and long-range plan.
• Liaising closely with all relevant brand team members
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
