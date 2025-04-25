Tuyển Business Intelligence CÔNG TY TNHH FINAN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 173 Trần Não, phường An Khánh, Thủ Đức, Quận Thủ Đức

Analyze and visualize data to address business questions across functions such as Sales, Marketing, Operations, and Finance.

Build and maintain recurring reports and dashboards for cross-functional teams and management.

Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements, define key performance indicators (KPIs), and track business metrics.

Directly handle and standardize data from various sources (SQL, Google Sheets, CRM, etc.), ensuring accuracy and consistency.

Work closely with Data Engineers/Developers to build data marts and automated reporting systems.

Proactively propose improvements in data flows, metrics, and reporting structures to optimize business performance.

Support or mentor junior members and cross-functional teams on analytical thinking and data literacy when needed.

At least 3 years of experience as a BI Analyst / Data Analyst or in a similar data-related role.

Showcase 1 project working experience with AI, use AI for decision making or automate processes

Proficient in SQL, capable of writing complex queries, optimizing performance, and handling large datasets across multiple tables.

Hands-on experience with Power BI or other data visualization tools (e.g., Tableau, Looker) to build dynamic reports and performance dashboards.

Solid understanding of data structures, Data Marts / Data Warehouses, and the ability to work with Data Engineers to design pipelines and data models.

Strong data analysis skills: formulate hypotheses, validate with data, and extract actionable insights.

Logical thinking, critical reasoning, and problem-solving mindset.

Proactive, detail-oriented, and accountable for data accuracy and reporting quality.

Comprehensive benefits – Full insurance coverage, lunch & parking allowance, and additional support.

Attractive compensation – Competitive salary (negotiable) with performance-based bonuses.

Exciting start-up environment – Work with experienced leaders in a fast-paced, innovative team.

Career growth – Take on new challenges, sharpen your skills, and make a real impact. Training support and clear career progression.

Flexible & fun workplace – Modern office, flexible hours, and remote-friendly options.

Team bonding & celebrations – Company birthday events, parties, Happy Hour, and annual team trips.

