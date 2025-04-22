Tuyển Business Intelligence Công Ty Luật TNHH Dentons Luật Việt làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại Công Ty Luật TNHH Dentons Luật Việt
- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
We are currently in search of suitable candidates for the role of Associate - Advisory to join our team of seasoned legal professionals.
Responsibilities
- Provide legal advice and other legal services to clients.
- Draft or edit legal opinions for lawyers and legal assistants involved in legal advisory work.
- Conduct legal presentations for clients and keep the company updated on new laws.
- Negotiate and meet with clients.
- Train/instruct lawyers, legal consultants, and legal assistants in legal advisory work.
- Develop, maintain, and manage the company\'s client base.
- Perform other specialized tasks as required by superiors directly.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Excellent analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills.
- Eager to build a rewarding career within a professional law firm.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
