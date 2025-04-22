Tuyển Business Intelligence Nestlé Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại Nestlé Vietnam Limited
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Compiling, running, analyzing and reporting sales data both internal & external for cross function on daily/weekly/monthly basic
- Develop Power BI report for supporting business requirement
- Support for implemeting sales digital projects such as eB2B ap or AI project
- Documentation and Training for distributors to do sales transaction in DMS1 related to stock, POP/FGR & special promotion schemes
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Business Analytics, Finance, Statistics, Computer Science, or a related field.
- 1-2 years of experience in business intelligence, data analysis, or a related role, preferably in the retail industry.
- Good communication and presentation skills, with the ability to convey data insights to non-technical stakeholders.
- Good Problem-solving and objection-handling skills
- Service oriented & business mind-set
- Excellent in Excel,Power Point & Power BI + SQL
Tại Nestlé Vietnam Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Nestlé Vietnam Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
