Tuyển Business Intelligence Nestlé Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Compiling, running, analyzing and reporting sales data both internal & external for cross function on daily/weekly/monthly basic

- Develop Power BI report for supporting business requirement

- Support for implemeting sales digital projects such as eB2B ap or AI project

- Documentation and Training for distributors to do sales transaction in DMS1 related to stock, POP/FGR & special promotion schemes

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Business Analytics, Finance, Statistics, Computer Science, or a related field.

- 1-2 years of experience in business intelligence, data analysis, or a related role, preferably in the retail industry.

- Good communication and presentation skills, with the ability to convey data insights to non-technical stakeholders.

- Good Problem-solving and objection-handling skills

- Service oriented & business mind-set

- Excellent in Excel,Power Point & Power BI + SQL

