Tuyển Business Intelligence Skylab Innogram Vietnam LLC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Summary

Working with the product team, the ideal candidate will have a strong background in software testing and quality assurance, with a keen eye for detail and a passion for ensuring the highest standards of quality.

You will be responsible for developing and executing test plans, identifying and documenting defects, and working closely with developers to resolve issues. You will play a critical role in the software development lifecycle, ensuring that our products meet both functional and non-functional requirements. Your ability to think critically and analytically will be essential in identifying potential issues before they become problems.

Key Responsibilities

● Develop and implement QA strategies and processes.

● Conduct regular audits and create detailed reports.

● Work closely with cross-functional teams to identify and resolve quality issues.

● Ensure that products meet the highest standards of quality and reliability.

● Continuously improve QA processes and methodologies.