Tuyển Business Intelligence Skylab Innogram Vietnam LLC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại Skylab Innogram Vietnam LLC
- Hồ Chí Minh: District 3, Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Summary
Working with the product team, the ideal candidate will have a strong background in software testing and quality assurance, with a keen eye for detail and a passion for ensuring the highest standards of quality.
You will be responsible for developing and executing test plans, identifying and documenting defects, and working closely with developers to resolve issues. You will play a critical role in the software development lifecycle, ensuring that our products meet both functional and non-functional requirements. Your ability to think critically and analytically will be essential in identifying potential issues before they become problems.
Key Responsibilities
● Develop and implement QA strategies and processes.
● Conduct regular audits and create detailed reports.
● Work closely with cross-functional teams to identify and resolve quality issues.
● Ensure that products meet the highest standards of quality and reliability.
● Continuously improve QA processes and methodologies.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Skylab Innogram Vietnam LLC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Skylab Innogram Vietnam LLC
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI