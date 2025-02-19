Tuyển Business Intelligence Asia Clean Capital Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Position Summary: The Legal Associate oversees the legal aspects of our business. This role will safeguard the company reputation by guaranteeing that the company strictly follows law guidelines and gives legal advice to management about all relevant issues.

Key Responsibilities:

• Provide legal support and advice to upper management on relevant legal issues.

• Ensure compliance with the internal controls, statutory regulations and other formalities.

• Calculate and handle risks in business process and decision making.

• Draft legal documents such as contracts, statements, agreements etc.

• Handle claims, investigations, disputes and related litigious matters.

• Update on new regulations and alerting impacted divisions/functions.