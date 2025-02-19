Tuyển Business Intelligence Asia Clean Capital Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại Asia Clean Capital Vietnam Company Limited
- Hồ Chí Minh: Floor 8, AP Tower, 518B Dien Bien Phu, Ward 21, Binh Thanh District, HCMC, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Position Summary: The Legal Associate oversees the legal aspects of our business. This role will safeguard the company reputation by guaranteeing that the company strictly follows law guidelines and gives legal advice to management about all relevant issues.
Key Responsibilities:
• Provide legal support and advice to upper management on relevant legal issues.
• Ensure compliance with the internal controls, statutory regulations and other formalities.
• Calculate and handle risks in business process and decision making.
• Draft legal documents such as contracts, statements, agreements etc.
• Handle claims, investigations, disputes and related litigious matters.
• Update on new regulations and alerting impacted divisions/functions.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Previous working experience for 3 years.
• In-depth knowledge of administrative law and procedures.
• Good organizational, prioritization and time-management skills.
Tại Asia Clean Capital Vietnam Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Asia Clean Capital Vietnam Company Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
