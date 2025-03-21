Tuyển Cloud Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ XỬ LÝ ĐIỆN TOÁN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 4 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Đống Đa, Quận Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Pre-Sales Support:

Implementation & Deployment:

Collaborate with sales teams to understand client needs and propose tailored Google Workspace solutions.

Support technical presentations, demos, and proof-of-concepts to potential customers.

Address technical queries and concerns from prospective customers.

Lead or assist in Google Cloud/Workspace deployment and migration projects from on-premise or other cloud platforms

Develop custom configurations, security policies, and access controls

Collaborate with IT teams to integrate Google Cloud/Workspace with third-party applications

Develop and maintain implementation and migration documentation and knowledge base articles.

Train end-users and administrators on Google Cloud/ Workspace tools and features.

Act as a technical advisor, keeping clients informed about new Google Cloud/Workspace features and best practices.

Assist customers with license management, renewals, and expansion opportunities

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education:

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field (or equivalent experience).

Experience:

Must have Google Workspace Administrator or Google Cloud Certification.

Minimum of 1 years of experience in combine among software, administering and supporting Google Cloud/Workspace environments.

Experience as a Google Cloud/ Workspace Administrator, with exposure to pre-sales, implementation, and support roles.

Experience with Linux, JavaScript and Python languages is a plus

Skills:

Strong understanding of Google Workspace architecture and services.

Excellent troubleshooting and problem-solving skills.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ XỬ LÝ ĐIỆN TOÁN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salaries will be competitive and compensated based on relevant years of experience.

Benefits (Social insurance, annual leave etc.) will be in line with the Vietnamese labor laws.

All salary expectations must be provided as gross VND and reflect the relevant experience.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ XỬ LÝ ĐIỆN TOÁN

