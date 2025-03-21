Tuyển Cloud Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ XỬ LÝ ĐIỆN TOÁN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ XỬ LÝ ĐIỆN TOÁN
- Hà Nội: Đống Đa, Quận Đống Đa
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Pre-Sales Support:
Implementation & Deployment:
Collaborate with sales teams to understand client needs and propose tailored Google Workspace solutions.
Support technical presentations, demos, and proof-of-concepts to potential customers.
Address technical queries and concerns from prospective customers.
Lead or assist in Google Cloud/Workspace deployment and migration projects from on-premise or other cloud platforms
Develop custom configurations, security policies, and access controls
Collaborate with IT teams to integrate Google Cloud/Workspace with third-party applications
Develop and maintain implementation and migration documentation and knowledge base articles.
Train end-users and administrators on Google Cloud/ Workspace tools and features.
Act as a technical advisor, keeping clients informed about new Google Cloud/Workspace features and best practices.
Assist customers with license management, renewals, and expansion opportunities
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field (or equivalent experience).
Experience:
Must have Google Workspace Administrator or Google Cloud Certification.
Minimum of 1 years of experience in combine among software, administering and supporting Google Cloud/Workspace environments.
Experience as a Google Cloud/ Workspace Administrator, with exposure to pre-sales, implementation, and support roles.
Experience with Linux, JavaScript and Python languages is a plus
Skills:
Strong understanding of Google Workspace architecture and services.
Excellent troubleshooting and problem-solving skills.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ XỬ LÝ ĐIỆN TOÁN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Benefits (Social insurance, annual leave etc.) will be in line with the Vietnamese labor laws.
All salary expectations must be provided as gross VND and reflect the relevant experience.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ XỬ LÝ ĐIỆN TOÁN
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
