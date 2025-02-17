Tuyển Cloud Engineer Daewoo E&C VINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Responsible for detail tracking and management of all design related issues

• Coordinate with architecture, MEP, interior and other related works to ensure the quality of documents, especially to optimize the design plan of the Consultant, update and change design drawings

• Control the design, analyze, check the calculation tables, drawings, calculation models

• Coordinate, monitor construction to give appropriate design solutions, handle field design, check shop drawings, construction methods to give timely comments to serve for the construction of works

• Collaborate with architects and contractors to ensure projects progress properly

• Coordinating the handling of field work related to design problems, assessment/warning of risks related to design changes/construction methods

• Understand and master the technical standards

• Perform other duties as assigned by direct manager