Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Delta Electronics (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Công Ty TNHH Delta Electronics (Việt Nam)
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Position Summary:
Delta Electronics is seeking a motivated and skilled Field Service Engineer (FSE) to join our Telecom Power and Data Center Solutions team in Hanoi, Vietnam. The ideal candidate will be responsible for providing installation, commissioning, technical support, and maintenance for -48V telecom power systems, UPS, precision cooling, and data center infrastructure. This role ensures high availability, energy efficiency, and optimal system performance for our customers.
Field Service Engineer (FSE)
Telecom Power and Data Center Solutions
-48V telecom power systems, UPS, precision cooling, and data center infrastructure
Key Responsibilities:
• Install, configure, and commission Delta’s -48V DC power systems, rectifiers, lithium-ion battery solutions, and energy management systems for telecom applications.
• Deploy and maintain data center power and cooling solutions, including modular UPS, PDUs, precision cooling, and smart monitoring systems.
• Perform troubleshooting and preventive maintenance to ensure maximum uptime and reliability of telecom and data center power systems.
• Provide technical support and training to customers on power management, battery maintenance, and energy efficiency best practices.
• Analyze power system performance and optimize configurations to improve energy efficiency and reduce operational costs.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Delta Electronics (Việt Nam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
