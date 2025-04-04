Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Qorvo Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 2 USD

Mức lương 500 - 2 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 5th Floor, CIC Tower building, No. 2 Lane 219 Trung Kinh Street, Cau Giay District, Hanoi

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 500 - 2 USD

- Perform cell and chip-level schematic entry, IC layout, and verification (LVS, DRC, ERC).

- Chip floorplanning and I/O ESD routing, and support/assist in tapeout and documentation.

- Collaborate with design engineers to prepare IC layouts for tapeout on technologies such as CMOS, SOI, SiGe, and BICMOS.

- Use revision control systems for design database management.

- Create documentation.

- PDK modification and SKILL scripting for design and CAD teams to support layout flows is a plus.

Với Mức Lương 500 - 2 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- BS Degree in electrical engineering, computer science, or equivalent.

- Knowledge and understanding of semiconductor technology and layout verification (Design Rule Check, Layout vs. Schematic).

- Solid understanding of layout implementation flow and IC Design Methodologies using Cadence Virtuoso.

- Unwavering commitment to quality work and supporting R&D efforts.

- Relevant experience and a willingness to learn is necessary.

- Experience with EDA tools such as Cadence Virtuoso, Assura, PVS, and Calibre.

- Experience with Linux and Windows computer systems.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Qorvo Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Qorvo Việt Nam

