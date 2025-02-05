Tuyển Cloud Engineer SEI Electronic Components (Vietnam), Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại SEI Electronic Components (Vietnam), Ltd.
Mức lương
Đến 1,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Lô C6, Khu Công nghiệp Thăng Long, Đông Anh, Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Đến 1,000 USD
• Safety control at QA
• Manpower control at QA-FVI Final Inspection Process
• Efficiency control (Set up target, monitor and issue countermeasure to improve efficiency)
• Line qualify: Set up new inspection line/Conduct pre-audit and follow internal MIL (Material Issue List) before customer conduct line qualify)
• Maintain quality system by audit of implementation from production and QA
Với Mức Lương Đến 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Graduated from university special in electrical, mechanical, chemical major....
• Able to communicate in English (4 skills)
• Logical thinking and responsible person, can work under high pressure
• QA experience as 8D report, QC 7 tool are plus
• Experience in electronic manufacturing are preferred
BENEFIT:
Salary and bonus regime:
Tại SEI Electronic Components (Vietnam), Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại SEI Electronic Components (Vietnam), Ltd.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
