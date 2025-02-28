Tuyển Content Creator AI SMILE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 14 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Content Creator Tại AI SMILE
- Hồ Chí Minh: 555 Lũy Bán Bích, Phú Thạnh, Tân Phú, HCM, Tân Phú, Huyện Tân Phú
Mô Tả Công Việc Content Creator Với Mức Lương 8 - 14 Triệu
Create Innovative Content: Develop compelling and relevant content tailored to the Dental, Lifestyle, and Technology sectors.
Analyze Target Audience: Conduct research to identify and understand audience trends and preferences across various social media platforms and communication channels to craft content that maximizes engagement and viewership.
Produce Multi-Platform Content: Create and manage engaging content across diverse social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and others. Utilize a mix of images, videos, text, live streams, and interactive elements to enhance audience engagement and interaction.
Oversee Scheduling and Planning: Manage the content calendar and ensure timely publication of posts, videos, and other content, maintaining consistency with the strategic plan.
Engage with Followers: Actively interact with followers, address comments, and foster relationships within the online community to build a strong brand presence.
Measure and Analyze Performance: Monitor and evaluate content effectiveness across different platforms using analytics tools to optimize campaigns and drive continuous improvement in content strategy.
Additional Responsibilities: Execute other tasks as assigned by management.
Với Mức Lương 8 - 14 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Minimum of 4 Year Experience
Proficient English Skills: Candidates must demonstrate strong English writing skills, equivalent to a minimum of 7.0 IELTS.
Preferred Educational Background: Degree in related fields such as Marketing, Communications, Journalism, or similar disciplines is preferred.
Basic Design Skills: Proficiency in Canva for creating simple yet effective marketing materials is required.
Basic Video Editing Skills: Familiarity with Adobe Premiere for basic video editing tasks is necessary.
Strong Team Collaboration: Candidates should possess excellent teamwork skills and be able to effectively connect and coordinate with team members.
Tại AI SMILE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Social Insurance and Health Insurance
Annual Leave: 12 days of paid leave per year.
Bonuses: Includes holiday and New Year bonuses, as well as a 13th-month salary.
Company Events and Travel: Regular company-sponsored trips and participation in company events.
Salary Reviews: Performance-based salary reviews.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại AI SMILE
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
