Tuyển Content Creator AI SMILE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 14 Triệu

Mức lương 8 - 14 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 555 Lũy Bán Bích, Phú Thạnh, Tân Phú, HCM, Tân Phú, Huyện Tân Phú

Mô Tả Công Việc Content Creator Với Mức Lương 8 - 14 Triệu

Create Innovative Content: Develop compelling and relevant content tailored to the Dental, Lifestyle, and Technology sectors.

Analyze Target Audience: Conduct research to identify and understand audience trends and preferences across various social media platforms and communication channels to craft content that maximizes engagement and viewership.

Produce Multi-Platform Content: Create and manage engaging content across diverse social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and others. Utilize a mix of images, videos, text, live streams, and interactive elements to enhance audience engagement and interaction.

Oversee Scheduling and Planning: Manage the content calendar and ensure timely publication of posts, videos, and other content, maintaining consistency with the strategic plan.

Engage with Followers: Actively interact with followers, address comments, and foster relationships within the online community to build a strong brand presence.

Measure and Analyze Performance: Monitor and evaluate content effectiveness across different platforms using analytics tools to optimize campaigns and drive continuous improvement in content strategy.

Additional Responsibilities: Execute other tasks as assigned by management.

Với Mức Lương 8 - 14 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum of 4 Year Experience: Candidates should have at least 4 year of experience in a similar role.

Proficient English Skills: Candidates must demonstrate strong English writing skills, equivalent to a minimum of 7.0 IELTS.

Preferred Educational Background: Degree in related fields such as Marketing, Communications, Journalism, or similar disciplines is preferred.

Basic Design Skills: Proficiency in Canva for creating simple yet effective marketing materials is required.

Basic Video Editing Skills: Familiarity with Adobe Premiere for basic video editing tasks is necessary.

Strong Team Collaboration: Candidates should possess excellent teamwork skills and be able to effectively connect and coordinate with team members.

Tại AI SMILE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Social Insurance and Health Insurance: Coverage according to state regulations.

Annual Leave: 12 days of paid leave per year.

Bonuses: Includes holiday and New Year bonuses, as well as a 13th-month salary.

Company Events and Travel: Regular company-sponsored trips and participation in company events.

Salary Reviews: Performance-based salary reviews.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại AI SMILE

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin