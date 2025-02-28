Tuyển Content Creator AI SMILE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 14 Triệu

AI SMILE
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/03/2025
AI SMILE

Content Creator

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Content Creator Tại AI SMILE

Mức lương
8 - 14 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 555 Lũy Bán Bích, Phú Thạnh, Tân Phú, HCM, Tân Phú, Huyện Tân Phú

Mô Tả Công Việc Content Creator Với Mức Lương 8 - 14 Triệu

Create Innovative Content: Develop compelling and relevant content tailored to the Dental, Lifestyle, and Technology sectors.
Create Innovative Content:
Analyze Target Audience: Conduct research to identify and understand audience trends and preferences across various social media platforms and communication channels to craft content that maximizes engagement and viewership.
Analyze Target Audience
Produce Multi-Platform Content: Create and manage engaging content across diverse social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and others. Utilize a mix of images, videos, text, live streams, and interactive elements to enhance audience engagement and interaction.
Produce Multi-Platform Content
Oversee Scheduling and Planning: Manage the content calendar and ensure timely publication of posts, videos, and other content, maintaining consistency with the strategic plan.
Oversee Scheduling and Planning
Engage with Followers: Actively interact with followers, address comments, and foster relationships within the online community to build a strong brand presence.
Engage with Followers
Measure and Analyze Performance: Monitor and evaluate content effectiveness across different platforms using analytics tools to optimize campaigns and drive continuous improvement in content strategy.
Measure and Analyze Performance
Additional Responsibilities: Execute other tasks as assigned by management.
Additional Responsibilities

Với Mức Lương 8 - 14 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum of 4 Year Experience: Candidates should have at least 4 year of experience in a similar role.
Minimum of 4 Year Experience
Proficient English Skills: Candidates must demonstrate strong English writing skills, equivalent to a minimum of 7.0 IELTS.
Proficient English Skills
Preferred Educational Background: Degree in related fields such as Marketing, Communications, Journalism, or similar disciplines is preferred.
Preferred Educational Background
Basic Design Skills: Proficiency in Canva for creating simple yet effective marketing materials is required.
Basic Design Skills
Basic Video Editing Skills: Familiarity with Adobe Premiere for basic video editing tasks is necessary.
Basic Video Editing Skills
Strong Team Collaboration: Candidates should possess excellent teamwork skills and be able to effectively connect and coordinate with team members.
Strong Team Collaboration

Tại AI SMILE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Social Insurance and Health Insurance: Coverage according to state regulations.
Social Insurance and Health Insurance
Annual Leave: 12 days of paid leave per year.
Annual Leave
Bonuses: Includes holiday and New Year bonuses, as well as a 13th-month salary.
Bonuses
Company Events and Travel: Regular company-sponsored trips and participation in company events.
Company Events and Travel
Salary Reviews: Performance-based salary reviews.
Salary Reviews

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại AI SMILE

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

AI SMILE

AI SMILE

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 2 Tôn Đức Thắng, Bến Nghé, Quận 1

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

