Tuyển Data Analyst SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu

SonatGame Studio
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/01/2025
SonatGame Studio

Data Analyst

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Analyst Tại SonatGame Studio

Mức lương
8 - 10 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 10

- The West Tower

- 265 Cầu Giấy

- Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu

We are seeking a motivated and detail-oriented Data Analyst to join our dynamic team in the gaming industry. The ideal candidate will support the data team in analyzing player behavior, game performance metrics, and overall business trends. You will help turn data into actionable insights that contribute to better game design, improved player experience, and overall business growth.

Key Responsibilities:
- Data Collection & Management: Assist in gathering, organizing, and maintaining large sets of structured and unstructured data from multiple sources including game logs, customer databases, and in-game events.
- Data Analysis: Perform data analysis using statistical techniques to identify patterns, trends, and insights related to player engagement, game performance, and monetization.
- Reporting & Visualization: Create clear, visually appealing reports, dashboards, and presentations using tools like Excel, Tableau, Power BI, or similar platforms to communicate findings to various stakeholders.
- A/B Testing: Support the execution and analysis of A/B tests to measure the impact of different game features or monetization strategies.
- Player Insights: Analyze player behavior and segment users to provide recommendations for personalized experiences, targeted campaigns, and retention strategies.
- Collaboration: Work closely with game designers, product managers, and senior analysts to align data-driven insights with business objectives and game development strategies.
- Data Quality Assurance: Ensure the accuracy and reliability of data used for analysis by performing regular checks and cleaning data where necessary.

Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Knowledge:
- Have at least 1,5 years of experience at company.
Skill:
Attitude:

Tại SonatGame Studio Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

INCOME
DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITIES
WORKING ENVIRONMENT
WELFARE POLICY

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại SonatGame Studio

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

SonatGame Studio

SonatGame Studio

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 11, tòa nhà Bamboo Airways Tower, 265 Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

