Tuyển Data Analyst SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu

We are seeking a motivated and detail-oriented Data Analyst to join our dynamic team in the gaming industry. The ideal candidate will support the data team in analyzing player behavior, game performance metrics, and overall business trends. You will help turn data into actionable insights that contribute to better game design, improved player experience, and overall business growth.



Key Responsibilities:

- Data Collection & Management: Assist in gathering, organizing, and maintaining large sets of structured and unstructured data from multiple sources including game logs, customer databases, and in-game events.

- Data Analysis: Perform data analysis using statistical techniques to identify patterns, trends, and insights related to player engagement, game performance, and monetization.

- Reporting & Visualization: Create clear, visually appealing reports, dashboards, and presentations using tools like Excel, Tableau, Power BI, or similar platforms to communicate findings to various stakeholders.

- A/B Testing: Support the execution and analysis of A/B tests to measure the impact of different game features or monetization strategies.

- Player Insights: Analyze player behavior and segment users to provide recommendations for personalized experiences, targeted campaigns, and retention strategies.

- Collaboration: Work closely with game designers, product managers, and senior analysts to align data-driven insights with business objectives and game development strategies.

- Data Quality Assurance: Ensure the accuracy and reliability of data used for analysis by performing regular checks and cleaning data where necessary.