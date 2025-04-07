Tuyển Designer Cabinzero Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu

Mức lương 12 - 18 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Huỳnh Khương Ninh, Phường Đa Kao, Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương 12 - 18 Triệu

Design Digital content for Facebook Fanpage, Tiktok, Youtube, Instagram, and other social media channels.

Design digital assets such as Banners, Website & Landing pages.

Retouch lifestyle images

Create custom 2D/ motion graphics, edit video.

Having illustration skills is a plus.

Make sure to follow the brand guidelines, but still have enough variety.

Take part in brainstorming to produce new ideas and concepts, from raw ideas to layout execution.

Với Mức Lương 12 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Manage multiple projects and keep deadlines.

Collaborate well with the internal team to execute creative implementation for digital projects.

1+ years of experience in art design and working in an advertising/ digital agency is a plus.

Proficiency in the English language

Have high standards of quality artwork.

Passionate about design and proactively updated design trends.

Good teamwork spirit and a high sense of responsibility

Experienced with Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects, Capcut and Premiere Pro

Good in image retouching skills, video editing is a must.

A proactive mindset and a willingness to embrace new ideas.

Attention to detail

Ability to pick out attention-grabbing shots

Excellent storytelling skills

Growth mindset and quick learning

Tại Cabinzero Viet Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

We are starting with a salary of 12 - 18 Million VND per month, depending on experience, and a 13th-month salary.

Review salary once a year.

Social insurance, annual leave, and full welfare are covered under the Labor Law of Vietnam (social insurance,...).

Bonus Payment related to performance.

The modern office is located in District 1. It is clean, tidy, and in a vibrant location.

Safe work environment and friendly team.

A labour Contract is to be Issued after the Trial Period.

Monthly Team Meal/Lunch or Diner.

Team Trip 1 or 2 times per year.

Professional, dynamic and rapidly developing working environment.

Professional development opportunities.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Cabinzero Viet Nam

