Tuyển Designer Cabinzero Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu

Tuyển Designer Cabinzero Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu

Cabinzero Viet Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/05/2025
Cabinzero Viet Nam

Designer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Designer Tại Cabinzero Viet Nam

Mức lương
12 - 18 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Huỳnh Khương Ninh, Phường Đa Kao, Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương 12 - 18 Triệu

Design Digital content for Facebook Fanpage, Tiktok, Youtube, Instagram, and other social media channels.
Design digital assets such as Banners, Website & Landing pages.
Retouch lifestyle images
Create custom 2D/ motion graphics, edit video.
Having illustration skills is a plus.
Make sure to follow the brand guidelines, but still have enough variety.
Take part in brainstorming to produce new ideas and concepts, from raw ideas to layout execution.

Với Mức Lương 12 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Manage multiple projects and keep deadlines.
Collaborate well with the internal team to execute creative implementation for digital projects.
1+ years of experience in art design and working in an advertising/ digital agency is a plus.
Proficiency in the English language
Have high standards of quality artwork.
Passionate about design and proactively updated design trends.
Good teamwork spirit and a high sense of responsibility
Experienced with Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects, Capcut and Premiere Pro
Good in image retouching skills, video editing is a must.
A proactive mindset and a willingness to embrace new ideas.
Attention to detail
Ability to pick out attention-grabbing shots
Excellent storytelling skills
Growth mindset and quick learning

Tại Cabinzero Viet Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

We are starting with a salary of 12 - 18 Million VND per month, depending on experience, and a 13th-month salary.
Review salary once a year.
Social insurance, annual leave, and full welfare are covered under the Labor Law of Vietnam (social insurance,...).
Bonus Payment related to performance.
The modern office is located in District 1. It is clean, tidy, and in a vibrant location.
Safe work environment and friendly team.
A labour Contract is to be Issued after the Trial Period.
Monthly Team Meal/Lunch or Diner.
Team Trip 1 or 2 times per year.
Professional, dynamic and rapidly developing working environment.
Professional development opportunities.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Cabinzero Viet Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Cabinzero Viet Nam

Cabinzero Viet Nam

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 15 đường số 1, phường thảo điền, quận 2, Tp HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-designer-thu-nhap-12-18-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job346843
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 06/10/2025
Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NATURE AGENCY
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH NATURE AGENCY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NATURE AGENCY
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Tuyển Designer GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH VIETNAM TREASURE
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH VIETNAM TREASURE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH VIETNAM TREASURE
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Lesmers
Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH Lesmers làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Lesmers
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 9.5 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD
CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 45 ngày để ứng tuyển Tới 1,000 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần TEECOM
Tuyển Designer Công ty Cổ Phần TEECOM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ Phần TEECOM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển Designer Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NƯỚC MẮM CANA
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH NƯỚC MẮM CANA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NƯỚC MẮM CANA
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dirty Coins
Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH Dirty Coins làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Dirty Coins
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 45 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH QUỐC TẾ VÀ KỸ NĂNG SỐNG HÀ NỘI - VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH QUỐC TẾ VÀ KỸ NĂNG SỐNG HÀ NỘI - VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH QUỐC TẾ VÀ KỸ NĂNG SỐNG HÀ NỘI - VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 06/07/2026
Hà Nội Còn 293 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Content Creator CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 06/07/2026
Hà Nội Còn 293 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH HBT TOÀN CẦU
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY TNHH HBT TOÀN CẦU làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH HBT TOÀN CẦU
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐĂNG ANH TRÍ
Tuyển Ads CÔNG TY TNHH ĐĂNG ANH TRÍ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐĂNG ANH TRÍ
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN EVG
Tuyển Lập trình viên Mobile CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN EVG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN EVG
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 06/10/2025
Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NATURE AGENCY
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH NATURE AGENCY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NATURE AGENCY
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Tuyển Designer GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH VIETNAM TREASURE
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH VIETNAM TREASURE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH VIETNAM TREASURE
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Lesmers
Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH Lesmers làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Lesmers
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 9.5 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD
CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 45 ngày để ứng tuyển Tới 1,000 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần TEECOM
Tuyển Designer Công ty Cổ Phần TEECOM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ Phần TEECOM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển Designer Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NƯỚC MẮM CANA
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH NƯỚC MẮM CANA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NƯỚC MẮM CANA
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dirty Coins
Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH Dirty Coins làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Dirty Coins
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 45 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ THIẾT HOA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 3 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ THIẾT HOA
1 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH ROHTO-MENTHOLATUM (VIỆT NAM) Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH ROHTO-MENTHOLATUM (VIỆT NAM) Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH Milsgate làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Milsgate
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM THIÊN NHIÊN FRESH HOME LAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM THIÊN NHIÊN FRESH HOME LAB
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN C&G FOOD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN C&G FOOD
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH HEDIMA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH HEDIMA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH GLOBAL POONGIN VINA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH GLOBAL POONGIN VINA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KOSMEN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KOSMEN
9 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NÓN XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 28 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NÓN XANH
18 - 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ CVT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ CVT
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Designer Totalenergies làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Totalenergies
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer Metainnotech làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Metainnotech
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer HALO Design Vietnam Limited (Sirhalo) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận HALO Design Vietnam Limited (Sirhalo)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer Công Ty TNHH TM Quốc Tế Hải Sản Hoàng Gia làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH TM Quốc Tế Hải Sản Hoàng Gia
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer Fuse Architects làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Fuse Architects
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer Công Ty TNHH Bodynits Tiền Giang làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Bodynits Tiền Giang
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Smartup làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Smartup
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Designer Công Ty TNHH Vẻ Đẹp Francia làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Vẻ Đẹp Francia
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer Ores Group Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ores Group Co., Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN LUCKY CREATIVES APS TẠI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN LUCKY CREATIVES APS TẠI VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer Vacons Architects (Interior Design & Build) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Vacons Architects (Interior Design & Build)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH KPMG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH KPMG
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH LAJO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH LAJO
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Designer Cty TNHH Kingsmen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Cty TNHH Kingsmen Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ OLLI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ OLLI
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer Công Ty TNHH LOTTE C&F Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 35 Triệu Công Ty TNHH LOTTE C&F Vietnam
Tới 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer Cty TNHH Kingsmen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Cty TNHH Kingsmen Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer HALO Design Vietnam Limited (Sirhalo) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận HALO Design Vietnam Limited (Sirhalo)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN LUCKY CREATIVES APS TẠI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN LUCKY CREATIVES APS TẠI VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH GLOBAL POONGIN VINA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH GLOBAL POONGIN VINA
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm