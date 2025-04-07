Tuyển Designer Cabinzero Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Designer Tại Cabinzero Viet Nam
Mức lương
12 - 18 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: Huỳnh Khương Ninh, Phường Đa Kao, Quận 1, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương 12 - 18 Triệu
Design Digital content for Facebook Fanpage, Tiktok, Youtube, Instagram, and other social media channels.
Design digital assets such as Banners, Website & Landing pages.
Retouch lifestyle images
Create custom 2D/ motion graphics, edit video.
Having illustration skills is a plus.
Make sure to follow the brand guidelines, but still have enough variety.
Take part in brainstorming to produce new ideas and concepts, from raw ideas to layout execution.
Với Mức Lương 12 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Manage multiple projects and keep deadlines.
Collaborate well with the internal team to execute creative implementation for digital projects.
1+ years of experience in art design and working in an advertising/ digital agency is a plus.
Proficiency in the English language
Have high standards of quality artwork.
Passionate about design and proactively updated design trends.
Good teamwork spirit and a high sense of responsibility
Experienced with Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects, Capcut and Premiere Pro
Good in image retouching skills, video editing is a must.
A proactive mindset and a willingness to embrace new ideas.
Attention to detail
Ability to pick out attention-grabbing shots
Excellent storytelling skills
Growth mindset and quick learning
Tại Cabinzero Viet Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
We are starting with a salary of 12 - 18 Million VND per month, depending on experience, and a 13th-month salary.
Review salary once a year.
Social insurance, annual leave, and full welfare are covered under the Labor Law of Vietnam (social insurance,...).
Bonus Payment related to performance.
The modern office is located in District 1. It is clean, tidy, and in a vibrant location.
Safe work environment and friendly team.
A labour Contract is to be Issued after the Trial Period.
Monthly Team Meal/Lunch or Diner.
Team Trip 1 or 2 times per year.
Professional, dynamic and rapidly developing working environment.
Professional development opportunities.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Cabinzero Viet Nam
