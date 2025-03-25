Tuyển Designer ODM Group Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Designer Tại ODM Group Ltd.
- Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 5, tòa nhà EBM, 683
- 685 Điện Biên Phủ, Phường 25, Quận Bình Thạnh, TP.HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
ROLE OVERVIEW:
As an Industrial Designer, you will play a pivotal role in the entire product development lifecycle, from conceptualization to market-ready products. Collaborating closely with our merchandise manufacturing team and sales team, you will bring ideas to life, ensuring that each product is not only visually appealing but also aligns with market demands. The ideal candidate will have a passion for consumer products, a strong grasp of manufacturing processes, and the ability to provide comprehensive product design solutions.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
ODM’s typical design products: Promotional Products/ POS Display/ Packaging Design, etc.
1/ Conceptualization and Ideation:
● Collaborate with the merchandise manufacturing team and sales team to understand market trends and customer preferences.
● Generate creative and marketable design concepts.
2/ Product Sketching and Rendering:
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại ODM Group Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại ODM Group Ltd.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
