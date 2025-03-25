Tuyển Designer ODM Group Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Designer ODM Group Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

ODM Group Ltd.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 24/04/2025
ODM Group Ltd.

Designer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Designer Tại ODM Group Ltd.

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 5, tòa nhà EBM, 683

- 685 Điện Biên Phủ, Phường 25, Quận Bình Thạnh, TP.HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

ROLE OVERVIEW:
As an Industrial Designer, you will play a pivotal role in the entire product development lifecycle, from conceptualization to market-ready products. Collaborating closely with our merchandise manufacturing team and sales team, you will bring ideas to life, ensuring that each product is not only visually appealing but also aligns with market demands. The ideal candidate will have a passion for consumer products, a strong grasp of manufacturing processes, and the ability to provide comprehensive product design solutions.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
ODM’s typical design products: Promotional Products/ POS Display/ Packaging Design, etc.
1/ Conceptualization and Ideation:
● Collaborate with the merchandise manufacturing team and sales team to understand market trends and customer preferences.
● Generate creative and marketable design concepts.
2/ Product Sketching and Rendering:

Liên Hệ Công Ty

ODM Group Ltd.

ODM Group Ltd.

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 5th Floor, EBM Tower, 683-685 Dien Bien Phu Street, Ward 25, Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh City, Viet Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

