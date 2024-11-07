Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Prep làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Đà Nẵng: 29 Yên Bái, Hải Châu, Hải Châu

Mô Tả Công Việc DevOps Engineer Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu

Job Title: DevOps Engineer

Location: 29 Yen Bai Street, Hai Chau District, Da Nang City

Job Description:

We are looking for a skilled and motivated DevOps Engineer to join our team. You'll work closely with the AI team, automating processes and improving workflows that drive our products forward.

Responsibilities:

Design, deploy, and maintain scalable Kubernetes clusters to support microservices and application infrastructure.

Develop CI/CD pipelines using GitLab to ensure smooth code deployment, reduce manual effort, and enhance developer productivity.

Implement and manage infrastructure as code (IaC), using Ansible and ArgoCD to automate workflows and ensure efficient application delivery.

Maintain and monitor network components, troubleshoot connectivity issues, and implement best practices for network security.

Securely manage secrets and access credentials with HashiCorp Vault, ensuring high standards of security and compliance.

Implement and manage monitoring, logging, and alerting systems to identify issues and minimize downtime.

Collaborate with the AI team to support model deployment and scaling.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

2+ years of DevOps experience with a strong focus on on-premise environments and infrastructure.

Strong Kubernetes skills: Demonstrated experience with managing on-premise Kubernetes clusters in production like RKE2.

Hands-on with GitLab for CI/CD, ArgoCD for application deployments, and automation pipelines.

Experience with GPU Configuration: Hands-on experience with configuring and optimizing NVIDIA GPUs for accelerated workloads, including driver installation, CUDA setup, and troubleshooting GPU-related issues in a production environment.

Scripting and automation skills: Proficiency in one or more scripting languages (Bash, Python, etc.).

Familiarity with monitoring systems like Prometheus, Grafana, or similar.

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience with AI/ML models: Knowledge of AI workflows, model deployment, serving frameworks, and scaling AI applications is a plus.

Familiarity with security best practices: Understanding security controls for CI/CD, infrastructure, and network layers.

Tại Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Prep Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: 20 - 30 million VND (gross).

Salary increases based on performance and contribution.

KPI bonuses.

Comprehensive health insurance.

Opportunities for professional development and career advancement.

Supportive and collaborative work environment.

Annual Increment (As per company policy)

Leave Entitlement (AL, SL, etc.).

Entertainment Events.

Location: 29 Yen Bai Street, Hai Chau District, Da Nang City

Hours: From Monday to Friday (40 hours/Week)

Apply to: Send CV via email:

Note:

By submitting a CV/Resume, along with the information provided by the applicant, and any exchanges during the interview process with Prep (if applicable), the applicant AGREES to Prep's Privacy Policy and the handling of personal data, which is established and issued in accordance with Decree No. 13/2023/NĐ-CP on personal data protection. Additionally, the applicant agrees to allow Prep to collect and store the information provided for the following purposes:

Collecting personal data and selecting candidates for interviews;

Contacting and notifying the applicant;

Assessing the applicant's suitability to select the appropriate candidate for the company's current position.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Prep

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin