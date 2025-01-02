Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 35 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
Ngày đăng tuyển: 02/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/02/2025
DevOps Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng DevOps Engineer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET

Mức lương
30 - 35 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
Chưa cập nhật
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 1A Yết Kiêu, Trần Hưng Đạo, Hoàn Kiếm, Quận Hoàn Kiếm

Mô Tả Công Việc DevOps Engineer Với Mức Lương 30 - 35 Triệu

Key Responsibilities
1. Kubernetes Cluster Management
2. Infrastructure Management
3. CI/CD Pipeline Automation
4. Monitoring, Logging, and Alerts
5. Security & Compliance
6. Disaster Recovery & Backup
7. Collaboration & Support
8. Continuous Improvement

Với Mức Lương 30 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience
Skills
Preferred Qualifications

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Top salary range in the market (willing to negotiate);
- Compensation, pay a 13th month salary depending on employee’s performance;
- Performance bonus (up to 2-month salary);
- Social – Health – Insurance paid fully. Healthcare: Annual health check-up, Premium Health Insurance ( from level senior according to the company's regulations);
- Advantageous and yield benefits, other benefits such as holiday vacations, benefits for employee’s relatives;
- Unlimited chance of being promoted based on employee’s performance.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm:

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

