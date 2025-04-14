Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Thông Tin Qikify làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - CLand Tower, Xã Đàn 2, Nam Đồng, Đống Đa, Hà Nội, Quận Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing

We are looking for Digital Marketers who are enthusiastic and ready to challenge with exciting e-commerce projects for the international market.

You will work with other team members on the following tasks:

Plan, execute, and optimize marketing strategies to promote products and services.

Deliver market and customer research to strengthen brand position, and marketing strategies.

Create promotional content for products (description, demos, emails,...).

Work closely with other marketing members to deliver engaging content on social channels.

Ensure consistent branding across marketing channels.

Monitor and analyze marketing performance, providing regular reports and recommendations for improvement.

Maintain and develop partnerships.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Have a desire or interest in marketing for SaaS (or digital products).

At least 1-year experience in digital marketing.

Analytical and problem-solving skills.

Familiar with Google Analytics and other tracking tools.

Stay up-to-date with industry and best practices.

Patient, careful and detail-oriented.

Be energetic and passionate about your product specialty.

Be organized and methodical.

Intermediate English and above.

Experience in SaaS or technology industry is a plus

Quyền Lợi Được Hưởng

Salary range: up to $800 (negotiable based on experience)

$800

(negotiable based on experience)

Bonus on performance, Tet holidays, 13th-month salary. Health & Social insurance is included.

12 days full paid leave/year;

Yearly company trip and year-end party.

Become part of an open and boss-free environment. But still disciplined and professional.

Challenge yourself in an international market, using the latest technologies.

Working with a talented and passionate team.

Contribute to the development of feasible and highly practical e-commerce solutions.

Openly share your working conditions and difficulties with the team and the leader. We will work it out together, so you can have the finest working environment.

Improve your creativity and productivity to the next level.

Participate in seminars, daily “foody\", team building activities, and annual travel.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Thông Tin Qikify

