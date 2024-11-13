Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Ngọc Trai Hoàng Gia làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Mô tả Công việc

Brand Development

● Assist in executing brand strategies to strengthen brand identity and awareness.

● Collaborate on projects related to product development, from concept to launch, ensuring alignment with brand values and market trends.

● Support in conducting market research and competitor analysis to identify opportunities for growth.

Marketing Campaigns

● Plan and execute multi-channel marketing campaigns (social media, email, influencer collaborations, etc.).

● Monitor campaign performance, analyze data, and provide actionable insights for optimization.

● Work closely with creative teams to develop engaging and on-brand content for marketing initiatives.

Content Creation & Management

● Develop and manage content calendars across platforms, ensuring timely and high-quality deliverables.

● Create compelling and value-driven content for blogs, social media, and other digital channels.

● Support in creating product education materials, tutorials, and other customer engagement tools.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

● 2-3 years of experience in branding, marketing, or a related field.

● Strong interest in skincare, especially in product development and branding.

● Proficiency in English (both written and verbal).

● Experience in content creation and campaign management is a plus.

● Open-minded with a willingness to learn and grow in a dynamic environment.

● Creative thinker with excellent organizational and time-management skills.

Chế độ bảo hiểm

Chế độ bảo hiểm

Du Lịch

Phụ cấp

Chế độ thưởng

Chăm sóc sức khỏe

Đào tạo

Tăng lương

Công tác phí

Nghỉ phép năm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

