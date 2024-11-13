Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Ngọc Trai Hoàng Gia làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Ngọc Trai Hoàng Gia
- Hồ Chí Minh:
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Mô tả Công việc
Brand Development
● Assist in executing brand strategies to strengthen brand identity and awareness.
● Collaborate on projects related to product development, from concept to launch, ensuring alignment with brand values and market trends.
● Support in conducting market research and competitor analysis to identify opportunities for growth.
Marketing Campaigns
● Plan and execute multi-channel marketing campaigns (social media, email, influencer collaborations, etc.).
● Monitor campaign performance, analyze data, and provide actionable insights for optimization.
● Work closely with creative teams to develop engaging and on-brand content for marketing initiatives.
Content Creation & Management
● Develop and manage content calendars across platforms, ensuring timely and high-quality deliverables.
● Create compelling and value-driven content for blogs, social media, and other digital channels.
● Support in creating product education materials, tutorials, and other customer engagement tools.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
● 2-3 years of experience in branding, marketing, or a related field.
● Strong interest in skincare, especially in product development and branding.
● Proficiency in English (both written and verbal).
● Experience in content creation and campaign management is a plus.
● Open-minded with a willingness to learn and grow in a dynamic environment.
● Creative thinker with excellent organizational and time-management skills.
Tại Công Ty TNHH Ngọc Trai Hoàng Gia Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Du Lịch
Phụ cấp
Chế độ thưởng
Chăm sóc sức khỏe
Đào tạo
Tăng lương
Công tác phí
Nghỉ phép năm
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Ngọc Trai Hoàng Gia
