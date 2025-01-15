Tuyển Digital Marketing TPS Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Waseco Building, Block C, 3rd Floor, 10 Pho Quang, Ward 2, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are looking for an experienced Digital Marketing Executive responsible for overseeing the planning and execution of a digital marketing campaign to promote the company’s brand name and attract clients/partners.

Digital Marketing Executive

Build and manage all necessary channels/ platforms (such as Website, Social media, Search engines, Display advertising, ...) for implementing the company's digital marketing strategies.

Plan and manage digital marketing campaigns to achieve organizational objectives (Google Ads, Facebook/Instagram Ads, LinkedIn Marketing Solutions)

Develop and maintain performance reporting and metrics for digital marketing campaigns, online sales, SEO performance, website UX, competitive analysis

Measure and report the performance of all digital marketing campaigns, and assess against goals (ROI and KPIs)

Continuously search for new opportunities, monitor the market trends, and propose ideas to grow the digital/online business for the company.

Coordinate in both internal & external stakeholders to join events such as exhibitions, seminars & workshops to promote the company brand name, and participate in broader marketing meetings and strategy sessions.

Collaborate with designers to improve user experience

Collaborate with our Sales team on related Sales activities

Business Development Manager will assign others tasks.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Your Skills and Experience

Degree, diploma or certificate in Marketing or related fields

At least 3 years of experience as a Digital Marketing Executive in the IT industry or a similar role

Excellent understanding of digital marketing concepts and best practices

Proficient in all four English language skills

Proficiency in Japanese is a plus.

Skills and experience in creative content developing

Experience with B2B, social media, Google Adwords email campaigns and SEO/SEM

Analytical mindset and critical thinking

Knowledge of web analytics tools (e.g. Google Analytics...)

Experience in, or willingness to learn Sales is a plus

Experience with graphic design is a plus.

Tại TPS Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Quarterly salary review for adjustment; yearly performance review for promotion

Opportunities for promotions and career development in a dynamic environment

Premium Health Insurance package (Inpatient VND 70m/year, Outpatient VND 10.5m/year and Dental Treatment VND 2.5m/year)

Many exciting internal activities and meaningful corporate social responsibility (CSR)

Annual company trip

Working 5 days/week, from Mon-Fri, and 12-15 day annual leaves; 13th salary, maximum 30 sick leave days/year.

“Share to learn and learn to share” philosophy, friendly working environment with many energetic buddies.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TPS Software

