Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BONARIO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Strategic Leadership

• Develop and implement integrated marketing strategies for both brands to drive sales, enhance brand awareness, and strengthen market positioning.

• Align marketing activities with business goals and brand objectives.

• Monitor and analyze market trends to identify opportunities and threats.

2. Team Management

• Lead, manage, and mentor a team of 6-8 members, including senior and junior marketing executives, content creators, and video editors.

• Set clear goals, monitor performance, and provide constructive feedback.

• Foster collaboration and creativity within the team.

3. Campaign Development

• Oversee the planning, execution, and performance analysis of marketing campaigns, including digital, social media, email, and event marketing.

• Ensure consistent branding and messaging across all platforms.

• Manage influencer collaborations, partnerships, and PR activities.

4. Budget Management

• Create and manage the marketing budget for both brands.