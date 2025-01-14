Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BONARIO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BONARIO VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: An Phu, district 2, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Strategic Leadership
• Develop and implement integrated marketing strategies for both brands to drive sales, enhance brand awareness, and strengthen market positioning.
• Align marketing activities with business goals and brand objectives.
• Monitor and analyze market trends to identify opportunities and threats.
2. Team Management
• Lead, manage, and mentor a team of 6-8 members, including senior and junior marketing executives, content creators, and video editors.
• Set clear goals, monitor performance, and provide constructive feedback.
• Foster collaboration and creativity within the team.
3. Campaign Development
• Oversee the planning, execution, and performance analysis of marketing campaigns, including digital, social media, email, and event marketing.
• Ensure consistent branding and messaging across all platforms.
• Manage influencer collaborations, partnerships, and PR activities.
4. Budget Management
• Create and manage the marketing budget for both brands.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BONARIO VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive salary and benefits package. Opportunity to lead and grow a talented marketing team. A creative and collaborative work environment. The chance to make a significant impact on two thriving brands.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BONARIO VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI