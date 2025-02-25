Tuyển Digital Marketing Olam Global Agri Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1/ Job Purpose:

The Senior Business Development will play a key role in overseeing and managing the successful delivery of high-impact investment projects within the company. This position requires a strategic, results-driven individual with a strong background in project management and investment planning. You will work closely with cross-functional teams, investors, and external partners to ensure the execution of projects on time, within budget, and in accordance with company goals. Your expertise will contribute to the growth and profitability of the organization by ensuring that investments are effectively managed from conception through to completion.

2/ Job duties & Responsibility

Project Planning and Execution:

- Lead and manage the planning, execution, and completion of investment projects, ensuring they align with company goals and objectives.

- Develop detailed project plans, timelines, and budgets to ensure the successful delivery of investment projects.

- Coordinate with cross-functional teams (finance, legal, operations, etc.) to ensure project milestones are met.

Project Monitoring and Control: