Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH TUV Rheinland Vietnam. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH TUV Rheinland Vietnam.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/04/2025
Công Ty TNHH TUV Rheinland Vietnam.

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH TUV Rheinland Vietnam.

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Laboratory – Hall 10, Quang Trung Software City, Street 4, Tan Chanh Hiep, District 12, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Responsible for the generation of order income and revenue from new and existing large and medium customers mainly through customer visits or industry events. Responsible for region/ area, portfolio or a cluster of customers defined in the sales plan:
Responsible for the generation of order income and revenue from new and existing large and medium customers mainly through customer visits
- Meets and exceeds sales target: generation of order income and revenue from new and existing large and medium customers as defined in the sales plan.
- Develops and maintains a customer focused list (together with Area Sales Manager) by proposing focused customers and business opportunities based on marketing leads, own opportunities, certificate expiry lists, market knowledge, etc.
- Develops and maintains a customer focused list
- Identifies solutions for customer needs, if necessary with the involvement of Subject Master Experts.
- Generates new leads (e.g. on fairs) and converts assigned sales leads generated by e.g. marketing or other channels.
- Executes customer visits and or visits of industry events.

Công Ty TNHH TUV Rheinland Vietnam.

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Hall 10, Road 1, Quang Trung Software City, District 12, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

