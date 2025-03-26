Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH TUV Rheinland Vietnam. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH TUV Rheinland Vietnam.
- Hồ Chí Minh: Laboratory – Hall 10, Quang Trung Software City, Street 4, Tan Chanh Hiep, District 12, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Responsible for the generation of order income and revenue from new and existing large and medium customers mainly through customer visits or industry events. Responsible for region/ area, portfolio or a cluster of customers defined in the sales plan:
- Meets and exceeds sales target: generation of order income and revenue from new and existing large and medium customers as defined in the sales plan.
- Develops and maintains a customer focused list (together with Area Sales Manager) by proposing focused customers and business opportunities based on marketing leads, own opportunities, certificate expiry lists, market knowledge, etc.
- Identifies solutions for customer needs, if necessary with the involvement of Subject Master Experts.
- Generates new leads (e.g. on fairs) and converts assigned sales leads generated by e.g. marketing or other channels.
- Executes customer visits and or visits of industry events.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH TUV Rheinland Vietnam. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH TUV Rheinland Vietnam.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
