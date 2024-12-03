Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BEES GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 3 Triệu

Mức lương 25 - 3 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Bán thời gian Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - C4 - C8 Đường Bửu Long, Phường 15, Quận 10, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam, Quận 10

Digital Marketing

We are looking for a Content Marketing Trainee to join our growing team. You will help the

marketing team with daily tasks, create content to promote our products and services, and

support our online presence across social media and other channels. You will also assist in

organizing events and marketing campaigns.

Key Responsibilities

● Research market trends and analyze competitors to help with marketing strategies.

● Create content to promote The Bees Group and our Blockchain/Web3 products (such as social media posts, email marketing, website content, etc.).

● Help plan and organize marketing events, both online and offline.

● Help plan and manage a content calendar to make sure we post regularly across all platforms.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

● Strong interest in Crypto, Blockchain, Web3, DeFi, NFTs, and similar technologies.

● Experience managing content on platforms like Discord, Telegram, Twitter (especially in Web3).

● Good writing and communication skills.

● Fluent in English, both spoken and written is a must.

Được Hưởng Những Gì

● Monthly allowance: 3,000,000 VNĐ.

● Opportunity for a performance review and potential promotion after 3 months.

● Weekly training on Web3, Blockchain, and Crypto.

● Team-building activities, company trips, and events.

● Work in a fun, open, and motivated environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

