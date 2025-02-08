Tuyển Event Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THE LIVING COMPANY VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,300 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Event Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THE LIVING COMPANY VIETNAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Event Marketing Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,300 USD
Roles and Responsibilities:
Logistics Coordinator/Assistant is responsibility on all Logistics activities and work together with other departments to handle shipment to catch “Requested ship date”.
High Level Roles & Responsibilities
High Level Roles & Responsibilitie
• Manage Orders’ ship date and work with QC team to follow up the shipment to ship on time.
• Manage container’s status and factory’s booking to ensure all shipment are booked in time.
• Work with our nominated carriers to keep good relationship for spaces and shipping information.
• Train Working procedure on “Logistics/Shipping” for factories.
• Manage items shipping and items shipped to avoid “Shortship” / “Over ship”.
• Be responsibility on C-TPAT and keep certification up-to-date.
• Manage all aspects of shipping activities like ISF filing, container’s tracking, etc.
• Make “Weekly Shipping Schedule Report” for USA Shipping team and coordinate with worldwide team on Open Order report.
• Manage Courier/Airfreight shipping.
• Coordinate with Bonded warehouse to arrange inbound/outbound shipment
• Manage Oceanfreight/Airfreight
• Assistant for Logistics Director in Shipping/Warehousing/Compliance
Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,300 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THE LIVING COMPANY VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
13th month payment
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THE LIVING COMPANY VIETNAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI