Tuyển Event Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THE LIVING COMPANY VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,300 USD

Roles and Responsibilities:

Logistics Coordinator/Assistant is responsibility on all Logistics activities and work together with other departments to handle shipment to catch “Requested ship date”.

High Level Roles & Responsibilities

• Manage Orders’ ship date and work with QC team to follow up the shipment to ship on time.

• Manage container’s status and factory’s booking to ensure all shipment are booked in time.

• Work with our nominated carriers to keep good relationship for spaces and shipping information.

• Train Working procedure on “Logistics/Shipping” for factories.

• Manage items shipping and items shipped to avoid “Shortship” / “Over ship”.

• Be responsibility on C-TPAT and keep certification up-to-date.

• Manage all aspects of shipping activities like ISF filing, container’s tracking, etc.

• Make “Weekly Shipping Schedule Report” for USA Shipping team and coordinate with worldwide team on Open Order report.

• Manage Courier/Airfreight shipping.

• Coordinate with Bonded warehouse to arrange inbound/outbound shipment

• Manage Oceanfreight/Airfreight

• Assistant for Logistics Director in Shipping/Warehousing/Compliance