Tuyển Event Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THE LIVING COMPANY VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,300 USD

CÔNG TY TNHH THE LIVING COMPANY VIETNAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 10/03/2025
Event Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Event Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THE LIVING COMPANY VIETNAM

Mức lương
1,000 - 1,300 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Event Marketing Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,300 USD

Roles and Responsibilities:
Logistics Coordinator/Assistant is responsibility on all Logistics activities and work together with other departments to handle shipment to catch “Requested ship date”.
High Level Roles & Responsibilities
High Level Roles & Responsibilitie
• Manage Orders’ ship date and work with QC team to follow up the shipment to ship on time.
• Manage container’s status and factory’s booking to ensure all shipment are booked in time.
• Work with our nominated carriers to keep good relationship for spaces and shipping information.
• Train Working procedure on “Logistics/Shipping” for factories.
• Manage items shipping and items shipped to avoid “Shortship” / “Over ship”.
• Be responsibility on C-TPAT and keep certification up-to-date.
• Manage all aspects of shipping activities like ISF filing, container’s tracking, etc.
• Make “Weekly Shipping Schedule Report” for USA Shipping team and coordinate with worldwide team on Open Order report.
• Manage Courier/Airfreight shipping.
• Coordinate with Bonded warehouse to arrange inbound/outbound shipment
• Manage Oceanfreight/Airfreight
• Assistant for Logistics Director in Shipping/Warehousing/Compliance

Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,300 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THE LIVING COMPANY VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
13th month payment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THE LIVING COMPANY VIETNAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 14, Tháp 1, Tòa Nhà Saigon Centre, 65 Lê Lợi - Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, TP Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

