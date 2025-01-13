Tuyển Event Marketing Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1/ Conceptualize, plan, organize and execute major company local events including rallies, seminars and recognition events at big size of scale from 5,000 up to 10,000 participants

- Coordinate externally and internally for event schedule arrangement in 3-6 months ahead

- Consult with event owner to set event strategy, schedule, budget and risk management plan

- Event management: create innovative event concept; develop communication plan in Pre-event, Event & Post-event; budget control; event timeline control; assure an optimal guest experience during the event, managing all situations that develop

- Running other internal events

2/ Conceptualize, plan, organize and execute local rewarding trips

- Manage trip execution under planning & support from Special Event Manager

3/ Support team to organize major company overseas trip such as Leadership Seminar trips

- Coordinate externally and internally for logistic arrangement including attendee tracking, daily itinerary following up, event running & material support

- Complete operational tasks as assigned by Special Event Manager

4/ Build and maintain rapport with both internal and external customers