Tuyển Event Marketing Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Event Marketing Tại Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd.
- Hồ Chí Minh: 410B,C,D Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Phường 5, Quận 3, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Event Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1/ Conceptualize, plan, organize and execute major company local events including rallies, seminars and recognition events at big size of scale from 5,000 up to 10,000 participants
- Coordinate externally and internally for event schedule arrangement in 3-6 months ahead
- Consult with event owner to set event strategy, schedule, budget and risk management plan
- Event management: create innovative event concept; develop communication plan in Pre-event, Event & Post-event; budget control; event timeline control; assure an optimal guest experience during the event, managing all situations that develop
- Running other internal events
2/ Conceptualize, plan, organize and execute local rewarding trips
- Manage trip execution under planning & support from Special Event Manager
3/ Support team to organize major company overseas trip such as Leadership Seminar trips
- Coordinate externally and internally for logistic arrangement including attendee tracking, daily itinerary following up, event running & material support
- Complete operational tasks as assigned by Special Event Manager
4/ Build and maintain rapport with both internal and external customers
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
