Tuyển Event Marketing Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/02/2025
Event Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Event Marketing Tại Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 410B,C,D Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Phường 5, Quận 3, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Event Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1/ Conceptualize, plan, organize and execute major company local events including rallies, seminars and recognition events at big size of scale from 5,000 up to 10,000 participants
- Coordinate externally and internally for event schedule arrangement in 3-6 months ahead
- Consult with event owner to set event strategy, schedule, budget and risk management plan
- Event management: create innovative event concept; develop communication plan in Pre-event, Event & Post-event; budget control; event timeline control; assure an optimal guest experience during the event, managing all situations that develop
- Running other internal events
2/ Conceptualize, plan, organize and execute local rewarding trips
- Manage trip execution under planning & support from Special Event Manager
3/ Support team to organize major company overseas trip such as Leadership Seminar trips
- Coordinate externally and internally for logistic arrangement including attendee tracking, daily itinerary following up, event running & material support
- Complete operational tasks as assigned by Special Event Manager
4/ Build and maintain rapport with both internal and external customers

Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: HCMC AMWAY CENTER - 410B,C,D Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Phường 5, Quận 3, HCMC

